 Bruce Springsteen’s Incredible Story About Eggs With A Fan In St Louis - Noise11.com
Bruce Springsteen photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bruce Springsteen photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bruce Springsteen’s Incredible Story About Eggs With A Fan In St Louis

by Paul Cashmere on November 16, 2022

in News

Bruce Springsteen appeared on the Graham Norton Show this week where he told an incredible story about meeting a fan in a movie theatre, watching the moving him the kid and his girlfriend and then going back to their house to have eggs with his mother.

“I was at a cinema in St Louis by myself on an off-night from the tour watching Woody Allen’s ‘Stardust Memories’ during which Woody is not necessarily so kind to his fans in the film,” Bruce tells Graham Norton.

“I met a kid in the lobby there with his girlfriend who said ‘do you want to sit with us’. So I said ‘okay’.

“We watched the movie and he said ‘is that how you feel about your fans?’ and I said ‘not so much’. He says ‘I’m going home now. Will you come home and meet my parents?’ and I said ‘okay’.

“I went somewhere in St Louis with this kid. We walked in the door. Its about 11 o’clock at night and he says ‘mom mom, I have Bruce Springsteen with me’. And she goes ‘Who?’. So he runs into his room and comes out with the album cover and says ‘Bruce Springsteen’ and she goes “oh my God, let me make him some eggs’.

“So around midnight I was sitting in a little house in St Louis having some eggs with this kid and his mom and I saw them for decades after that every time we came to town’.”

Watch the Springsteen story here:

