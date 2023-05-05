Bruno Major Has A New Song ‘We Were Never Really Friends’ - Noise11.com

Bruno Major, brother of Dot Major from London Grammar, has a new song ‘We Were Never Really Friends’.

The video features a backdrop of California and ends with a Mercedes in flames.

Major released his debut album ‘A Song Every Moon’ in 2017. London Grammar’s first album ‘If You Wait’ came out in 2013.

Bruno says, “‘We Were Never Really Friends’ paints a picture of the blurry line between friends and lovers. Ostensibly lamenting the loss of a good friend, until the ultimate realization arrives that it was always something more.”

‘We Were Never Really Friends’ is the first new music for Major since 2020’s ‘To Let A Good Thing Die’. On that album he had the song ‘The Most Beautiful Thing’ with Billy Eilish’s brother Finneas.

Brother Dot recently released his solo track ‘Bear’.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

