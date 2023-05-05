 Bruno Major Has A New Song ‘We Were Never Really Friends’ - Noise11.com
Bruno Major photo by Neil Krug

Bruno Major Has A New Song ‘We Were Never Really Friends’

by Paul Cashmere on May 5, 2023

in News

Bruno Major, brother of Dot Major from London Grammar, has a new song ‘We Were Never Really Friends’.

The video features a backdrop of California and ends with a Mercedes in flames.

Major released his debut album ‘A Song Every Moon’ in 2017. London Grammar’s first album ‘If You Wait’ came out in 2013.

Bruno says, “‘We Were Never Really Friends’ paints a picture of the blurry line between friends and lovers. Ostensibly lamenting the loss of a good friend, until the ultimate realization arrives that it was always something more.”

‘We Were Never Really Friends’ is the first new music for Major since 2020’s ‘To Let A Good Thing Die’. On that album he had the song ‘The Most Beautiful Thing’ with Billy Eilish’s brother Finneas.

Brother Dot recently released his solo track ‘Bear’.

