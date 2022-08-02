Bruno Mars To Open Stadium in Sydney - Noise11.com

Bruno Mars will visit Sydney in October to open the new stadium in Moore Park.
Paul Dainty will promote the event. In a statement he said, “It’s incredibly exciting to welcome audiences back to Allianz Stadium in the heart of Sydney and who better to lead the opening celebrations than the legendary, record-breaking artist Bruno Mars, these opening shows will go down in history as not to be missed!”
Bruno Mars last performed in Sydney on the 24K Magic World Tour in March 2018.
BRUNO MARS LIVE AND EXCLUSIVE IN SYDNEY
Friday 14 & Saturday 15 October – Moore park, Sydney
A pre-sale commences at 1pm Monday 8 August to 1pm Wednesday 10 August.
Visit Telstra.com/tickets for further details
General public tickets go on sale from 1pm Thursday 11 August
Head to tegdainty.com for all ticketing information
