Bryan Ferry Sells 50% Of His Music Catalogue To Irvin Azoff - Noise11.com

Bryan Ferry has sold 50 per cent of his music catalogue to Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group.

Ferry has partnered with the music rights company “to develop and expand the renowned artist’s musical legacy to new generations of fans.”

The deal includes his solo works and Roxy Music’s hits, including ‘Love Is the Drug’, ‘More Than This’, ‘Avalon’, ‘Virginia Plain’, ‘Dance Away’, and ‘Slave to Love’.

As well as music rights, it covers his likeness, image and name.

Ferry said: “I’m pleased to be working with everyone at Iconic on finding new ways to share my music with the world. I’m excited to see what possibilities unfold.”

Beth Collins, co-president of the Azoff Company, said: “Bryan’s unique voice and genre-defying music have earned him a place among the most influential artists of our time.

“We are honoured to work with him to ensure his legacy continues to inspire and resonate with audiences.”

Iconic president Jimmy Edwards said: “Bryan Ferry is a true musical pioneer who blended art, fashion, and rock and roll into a captivating and enduring sound. Iconic is deeply honoured to celebrate his enduring influence and share his legendary catalogue with the world.”

Ferry – who has released several covers during his solo years – has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Roxy Music in 2019.

Over the years, Iconic has acquired the music catalogues of Sir Rod Stewart, Beach Boys, Cher, Dean Martin, David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Nat King Cole, and Joe Cocker.

