 Bryan Ferry Sells 50% Of His Music Catalogue To Irvin Azoff - Noise11.com
Bryan Ferry, Photo: Ros O'Gorman

Bryan Ferry, Photo: Ros O'Gorman

Bryan Ferry Sells 50% Of His Music Catalogue To Irvin Azoff

by Music-News.com on March 7, 2024

in News

Bryan Ferry has sold 50 per cent of his music catalogue to Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group.

Ferry has partnered with the music rights company “to develop and expand the renowned artist’s musical legacy to new generations of fans.”

The deal includes his solo works and Roxy Music’s hits, including ‘Love Is the Drug’, ‘More Than This’, ‘Avalon’, ‘Virginia Plain’, ‘Dance Away’, and ‘Slave to Love’.

As well as music rights, it covers his likeness, image and name.

Ferry said: “I’m pleased to be working with everyone at Iconic on finding new ways to share my music with the world. I’m excited to see what possibilities unfold.”

Beth Collins, co-president of the Azoff Company, said: “Bryan’s unique voice and genre-defying music have earned him a place among the most influential artists of our time.

“We are honoured to work with him to ensure his legacy continues to inspire and resonate with audiences.”

Iconic president Jimmy Edwards said: “Bryan Ferry is a true musical pioneer who blended art, fashion, and rock and roll into a captivating and enduring sound. Iconic is deeply honoured to celebrate his enduring influence and share his legendary catalogue with the world.”

Ferry – who has released several covers during his solo years – has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Roxy Music in 2019.

Over the years, Iconic has acquired the music catalogues of Sir Rod Stewart, Beach Boys, Cher, Dean Martin, David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Nat King Cole, and Joe Cocker.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ariel Live at Martinis 1976
Ariel Live Album Next In ARCA Series

Ariel ‘LIVE at Martinis 1976’ will be the 39th release in the Australian Road Crew Association (ARCA) Desk Tape Series.

11 hours ago
Split Enz Murder Video
Countdown Begins For Split Enz Rarity ‘Murder’ Video

A brand new video for the unreleased Split Enz track ‘Murder’ will premiere on 13 March, 2024.

12 hours ago
Steely Dan - image By Ros O'Gorman
Steely Dan Keyboard Player Jim Beard Dies At Age 63

Jim Beard, keyboardist and singer with Steely Dan, has died aged 63.

1 day ago
The Doobie Brothers Tom Johnston at Deni Blues and Roots Festival on Sunday 20 April 2014.
Doobie Brothers Prep A New Album With Michael McDonald For First Time In 44 Years

The Doobie Brothers have just about finished a new album and the way Tom Johnston’s post reads, Michael McDonald is in for the full album for the first time in 44 years.

1 day ago
Ian Paice of Deep Purple Noise11
Deep Purple’s Ian Paice Is The Only Member To Play On Every Album

Ian Paice of Deep Purple was right there at the very start of the band, from the first album ‘Shades of Deep Purple’ (1968) to the most recent ‘Turning To Crime’ (2021). He formed the band with Ritchie Blackmore, Jon Lord, Rod Evans and Nick Simper in 1969.

2 days ago
The Best of Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen Preps Another Best Of

Bruce Springsteen has a greatest hits collection on the way.

2 days ago
Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick photo by Winston Robinson
Cheap Trick Have Been Playing A Unique Set At Every Show In Australia

Cheap Trick are touring Australia again for Red Hot Summer in 2024 and for Cheap Trick fans, the setlist in quite the roulette wheel.

3 days ago