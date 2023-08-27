 Burning Grace Premieres New Song ‘Electric’ - Noise11.com
Burning Grace Premieres New Song ‘Electric’

by Paul Cashmere on August 28, 2023

in News

Burning Grace has released the second single from for ‘The Woman In The Mirror’ album.

‘Electric’ once again features guitarist Brett Garsed and bassist Craig Newman from the John Farnham Band, drummer and Gerry Pantazis (Roachford UK, Tommy Emmanuel, Olivia Newton John, The Seekers).

Burning Grace says the song is about “letting go of personal blockages, finally feeling free, sensual, and connected after an electric night out with the girls”.

WEBSITE: – https://www.burning-grace.com/

