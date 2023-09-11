 Calvin Harris and Vick Hope Marry - Noise11.com
Calvin Harris: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Calvin Harris: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope Marry

by Music-News.com on September 12, 2023

in News

Calvin Harris has reportedly married Vick Hope over the weekend.

According to The Sun, the superstar Scottish DJ and BBC Radio 1 presenter held an outdoor ceremony on Saturday at the rural setting of Hulne Priory in Alnwick, Northumberland.

Invited guests included Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu and BBC radio DJs Vernon Kay, Scott Mills and Jordan North.

During their vows, Calvin reportedly told Vick, “I promise to be your teammate, best friend and companion for life.”

Vick said in her vows, “The pure, unadulterated euphoria I was seeking when we met? I found it instantly in you. I promise to keep us laughing together (and) to keep us meditating on and glowing in it every day for the rest of our lives.”

As per The Sun, the ceremony was followed by a Glastonbury-themed after-party which included a live performance by Nile Rodgers and Chic.

The band kicked off with Luther Vandross’s 1981 song Never Too Much, followed by hits by Madonna, Beyoncé and David Bowie, before closing with his 1979 hit Good Times.

Calvin and Vick started dating in early 2022. As per Metro, Calvin – real name Adam Richard Wiles – was said to have got down on one knee on his farm in Ibiza last summer, having paid £1 million ($1.25 million) for her ring.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Darkness: Photo Ros O'Gorman
The Darkness To Tour With You Am I Doing ‘The Mystery of Tap’

The Darkness will return to Australia in February 2024 and You Am I will perform ‘The Mystery of Tap’, the tribute to Spinal Tap.

12 hours ago
Amy Winehouse and Tim Cashmere at SXSW
Original Band of Amy Winehouse To Perform To Mark Her 40th Birthday

Amy Winehouse's original band will perform a special concert in honour of the late singer's 40th birthday.

20 hours ago
Filter
Filter To Return To Australia For First Time In A Decade

Filter will be back in Australia in April 2024, for the first time in 10 years since their last visit for Soundwave in 2014.

1 day ago
Snow Patrol
Snow Patrol Loses Its Rhythm Section

Drummer Jonny Quinn and bass player Paul Wilson, the rhythm section of Snow Patrol, have departed the band.

4 days ago
Taylor Swift, Etihad, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Frontier Touring Extinguish False Taylor Swift Ticket Story

Concert promoter Frontier Touring has hosed down the 10 Media story today that a stack of Taylor Swift tickets have gone on sale in Australia.

5 days ago
Joe Jonas, music news, noise11.com
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner File for Divorce

Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage.

September 6, 2023
Travis Barker, music news, noise11.com
Travis Barker Leaves Blind-182 Tour For Urgent Family Matter

Travis Barker has rushed home from his Blink-182 tour due to an "urgent family matter".

September 2, 2023