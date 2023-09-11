Calvin Harris and Vick Hope Marry - Noise11.com

Calvin Harris has reportedly married Vick Hope over the weekend.

According to The Sun, the superstar Scottish DJ and BBC Radio 1 presenter held an outdoor ceremony on Saturday at the rural setting of Hulne Priory in Alnwick, Northumberland.

Invited guests included Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu and BBC radio DJs Vernon Kay, Scott Mills and Jordan North.

During their vows, Calvin reportedly told Vick, “I promise to be your teammate, best friend and companion for life.”

Vick said in her vows, “The pure, unadulterated euphoria I was seeking when we met? I found it instantly in you. I promise to keep us laughing together (and) to keep us meditating on and glowing in it every day for the rest of our lives.”

As per The Sun, the ceremony was followed by a Glastonbury-themed after-party which included a live performance by Nile Rodgers and Chic.

The band kicked off with Luther Vandross’s 1981 song Never Too Much, followed by hits by Madonna, Beyoncé and David Bowie, before closing with his 1979 hit Good Times.

Calvin and Vick started dating in early 2022. As per Metro, Calvin – real name Adam Richard Wiles – was said to have got down on one knee on his farm in Ibiza last summer, having paid £1 million ($1.25 million) for her ring.

