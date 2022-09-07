 Carl Palmer To “Reunite” Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Noise11.com
Emerson Lake and Palmer

Carl Palmer To “Reunite” Emerson, Lake & Palmer

by Paul Cashmere on September 7, 2022

in News

Carl Palmer, the sole surviving member of prog-rock trio Emerson, Lake & Palmer, will reunite with his late former band members via technology for a tour.

Palmer says he got the idea after watching Paul McCartney perform with John Lennon on the recent Got Back tour. Palmer will use video footage of Greg Lake and Keith Emerson instead of holograms. Both Keith Emerson and Greg Lake died in 2016.

A statement at the Emerson, Lake & Palmer website reads, “Sole surviving member Carl Palmer, in association with the Estates of his bandmates Keith Emerson & Greg Lake, has announced the much anticipated WELCOME BACK MY FRIENDS – THE RETURN OF EMERSON LAKE & PALMER Tour. Launching on Friday November 18th, 2022 at the 2300 ARENA in Philadelphia, PA, the tour will actually reunite ELP LIVE ON STAGE through modern technology.

“After exploring the idea of a Hologram tour in detail, Palmer (with the Estates of Emerson and Lake) opted for what they felt was a more honest approach using live footage of Keith and Greg on massive video walls alongside Carl (and his band) playing LIVE on stage. The voice and instrumentation of Greg Lake and the unmistakable keyboard mastery of Keith Emerson will be mixed with Palmer’s onstage live drumming to magically reunite ELP once again. Paul McCartney’s duet with John Lennon at the end of his recent Got Back tour is a good idea of what ELP fans can expect from this show.

The show ‘Welcome Back My Friends – The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer’, will get underway in Philadelphia in November.

Dates:
Nov. 18 – 2300 Arena – Philadelphia PA
Nov. 20 – Penn’s Peak – Jim Thorpe, PA
Nov. 22 – Shea Center – Wayne, NJ
Nov. 23 – Patchogue Theater – Patchogue, NY
Nov. 25 – Town Hall – New York, NY
Nov. 26 – College St. Music Hall – New Haven, CT
Nov. 27 – Wilbur Theatre – Boston MA
Dec. 01 – Arcada Theatre – St. Charles. IL
Dec. 02 – Des Plaines Theatre – Des Plaines IL
Dec. 03 – The Goodyear Theatre – Akron, OH

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Deep Purple: Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Ian Gillan To Perform Deep Purple With Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

Ian Gillan will perform a special show of his Deep Purple classics with the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra in November.

11 hours ago
Keith Potger, Fred Pilcher and Gary Luck - Lightfeet
The Seekers’ Keith Potger Latest Project Lightfeet Honors Gordon Lightfoot

The Seekers’ co-founder Keith Potger is using his time to honor Canadian songwriting legend Gordon Lightfoot with a tribute band called Lightfeet.

12 hours ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne To Perform Halftime Show At NFL Kickoff Game

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer and songwriter OZZY OSBOURNE will perform at halftime of the Los Angeles Rams season opener on Thursday, September 8 at SoFi Stadium.

19 hours ago
Aerosmith In Melbourne, photo by Ros O'Gorman
Aerosmith Play First Post-Covid Show

Aerosmith returned to the stage on Sunday night (04.09.22) for the first time post-pandemic.

2 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne To Play First UK Show In Four Years

Ozzy Osbourne is to play his first US show in almost four years.

2 days ago
David Byrne 2009: Photo By Ros O'Gorman
David Byrne To Premiere New Show Theater of the Mind in Denver

‘Theater of the Mind’, a brand new show by David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar, will have its world premiere in Denver, Colorado on September 13 after previews beginning on August 31.

2 days ago
The Beatles Get Back
The Beatles Win An Emmy

The Beatles’ ‘Get Back’ has won an Emmy Award.

2 days ago