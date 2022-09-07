Carl Palmer To “Reunite” Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Noise11.com

Carl Palmer, the sole surviving member of prog-rock trio Emerson, Lake & Palmer, will reunite with his late former band members via technology for a tour.

Palmer says he got the idea after watching Paul McCartney perform with John Lennon on the recent Got Back tour. Palmer will use video footage of Greg Lake and Keith Emerson instead of holograms. Both Keith Emerson and Greg Lake died in 2016.

A statement at the Emerson, Lake & Palmer website reads, “Sole surviving member Carl Palmer, in association with the Estates of his bandmates Keith Emerson & Greg Lake, has announced the much anticipated WELCOME BACK MY FRIENDS – THE RETURN OF EMERSON LAKE & PALMER Tour. Launching on Friday November 18th, 2022 at the 2300 ARENA in Philadelphia, PA, the tour will actually reunite ELP LIVE ON STAGE through modern technology.

“After exploring the idea of a Hologram tour in detail, Palmer (with the Estates of Emerson and Lake) opted for what they felt was a more honest approach using live footage of Keith and Greg on massive video walls alongside Carl (and his band) playing LIVE on stage. The voice and instrumentation of Greg Lake and the unmistakable keyboard mastery of Keith Emerson will be mixed with Palmer’s onstage live drumming to magically reunite ELP once again. Paul McCartney’s duet with John Lennon at the end of his recent Got Back tour is a good idea of what ELP fans can expect from this show.

The show ‘Welcome Back My Friends – The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer’, will get underway in Philadelphia in November.

Dates:

Nov. 18 – 2300 Arena – Philadelphia PA

Nov. 20 – Penn’s Peak – Jim Thorpe, PA

Nov. 22 – Shea Center – Wayne, NJ

Nov. 23 – Patchogue Theater – Patchogue, NY

Nov. 25 – Town Hall – New York, NY

Nov. 26 – College St. Music Hall – New Haven, CT

Nov. 27 – Wilbur Theatre – Boston MA

Dec. 01 – Arcada Theatre – St. Charles. IL

Dec. 02 – Des Plaines Theatre – Des Plaines IL

Dec. 03 – The Goodyear Theatre – Akron, OH

