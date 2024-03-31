Carlene Carter Defends Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Album - Noise11.com

Carlene Carter has defended Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ album.

Carlene Carter has welcomed Beyonce’s foray into the genre.

She said in a statement: “I’ve caught wind of some negativity over the release of Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter,” her new country album.

“As a Carter Girl myself and coming from a long line of Carter Girls, I’m moved to ask why anyone would treat a Carter this way?

“She is an incredibly talented and creative woman who obviously wanted to do this because she likes country music. In my book, she’s one of us Carter women and we have always pushed the boundaries by trying whatever music we felt in our hearts and taking spirit-driven risks. Sometimes the country music ‘establishment’ hasn’t been all that welcoming and sometimes this was accepted with open arms. Like Chuck Berry said, ‘it goes to show you never can tell’.

“I am here to let Beyoncé and to all those nay sayers know that I admire and love her and all she does. I am delighted to know that Carter spunk is in her just like it’s been through nearly 100 years of us Carters choosing to follow ours hearts, hearts that are filled with love not just for country music but for all kinds of music

“Here’s a warm welcome to the Carter Girl Club! It’s only a matter of time before those nay sayers become Bey sayers. With much love and support. Carlene Carter.”

The Carter family had some of the earliest country recordings, dating to the 1920s.

According to Deadline, they have been called the “first family of country music.”

