 Carlos Santana Cancels More Shows Over Health Scare - Noise11.com
Carlos Santana, Santana, Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 11 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Carlos Santana of Santana Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Carlos Santana Cancels More Shows Over Health Scare

by Music-News.com on July 11, 2022

in News

Carlos Santana has postponed six shows after collapsing onstage last week.

On 5 July, Santana fell ill during a performance in Michigan, with it later reported that he collapsed as a result of heat and dehydration.

While Santana’s wife Cindy Blackman insisted he was resting and “doing well” following the health scare, his manager Michael Vrionis announced on Saturday that the 74-year-old artist would be taking a break from the Miraculous Supernatural Tour to recuperate fully.

“Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest,” he commented. “Santana profoundly regrets these postponements of his upcoming performances; but, his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon.”

Upcoming shows – including stops in Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arkansas, and Texas – have been postponed.

However, all gigs taking place after 23 July are still confirmed.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Rolling Stones Postponed Amsterdam Setlist Reveals ‘Shattered’ Would Have Made Its SIXTY Tour Debut

The now published setlist of The Rolling Stones abandoned Amsterdam show planned for 13 June would have included the SIXTY tour debut of ‘Shattered’.

1 day ago
Marty Stuart and Connie Smith photographed on stage at the Grand Ole Opry moments after the live broadcast was finished Saturday, September 26, 2020. This marked the final performance before the 95th Anniversary of the Opry which saw the return of a socially distanced crowd of 500 people.
Noise11’s Nick Kontonicolas Wishes Marty Stuart and Connie Smith A Happy 25th Wedding Anniversary

Country music legends Connie Smith and Marty Stuart are celebrating their Silver wedding anniversary after 25 years of marriage.

3 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Open Voting for Amsterdam Show

The Rolling Stones will perform in Amsterdam later today and have opened voting for the fan fueled song to be added to the setlist.

4 days ago
Carlos Santana, Santana, Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 11 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Carlos Santana Collapses On Stage In Michigan

A medical crew was called for Carlos Santana at his Michigan show at the Pine Knob Music Theatre after the rock legend collapsed on stage, 55 minutes into his set.

5 days ago
Crosby, Stills & Nash - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Crosby Still & Nash Return To Spotify

Crosby, Stills Nash back catalogue has returned to Spotify.

7 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Adjust The Set For Second London Show

The Rolling Stones played their second London show on Sunday 3 July with a few tour debuts replacing some of the more well-worn songs.

July 4, 2022
Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman
Charlie Watts Biography In The Works

An authorised biography of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts will be released in September.

July 4, 2022