 Cash Savage & The Last Drinks Premiere New Song ‘Push’ - Noise11.com
Cash Savage performs with her band The Last Drinks at Deni Blues and Roots Festival on Sunday 20 April 2014.

Cash Savage & The Last Drinks Premiere New Song ‘Push’

by Paul Cashmere on August 26, 2022

in News

Cash Savage & The Last Drinks has previewed the new song ‘Push’ ahead of its vinyl release next week.

Cash Savage says, “I wrote this song in my one-bedroom apartment in the middle of Melbourne’s infamous fifth lockdown. I was having a very difficult time with my mental health, and all the things I would normally do to cope had been taken away from me.

“Melbourne had just gone through opening and closing, opening and closing”, she recalls. “Melbourne had opened up for one week, and then they locked us down again. I believed in the lockdowns; but they came at a high cost for me. My sense of self had completely changed, and the things I thought I knew about myself seemed to be gone. My marriage had ended, my gigs were cancelled, and my band was in an uncertain position. I was really struggling to reach out for help, and found more comfort in pushing people away, for better or worse.”

The 7 inch vinyl edition of ‘Push’ with previously unreleased track ‘Young & Free’ will be available on September 2.

Cash Savage & The Last Drinks will perform at Northcote Theatre, Northcote in 3 September.

