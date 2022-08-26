Cash Savage & The Last Drinks Premiere New Song ‘Push’ - Noise11.com

Cash Savage & The Last Drinks has previewed the new song ‘Push’ ahead of its vinyl release next week.

Cash Savage says, “I wrote this song in my one-bedroom apartment in the middle of Melbourne’s infamous fifth lockdown. I was having a very difficult time with my mental health, and all the things I would normally do to cope had been taken away from me.

“Melbourne had just gone through opening and closing, opening and closing”, she recalls. “Melbourne had opened up for one week, and then they locked us down again. I believed in the lockdowns; but they came at a high cost for me. My sense of self had completely changed, and the things I thought I knew about myself seemed to be gone. My marriage had ended, my gigs were cancelled, and my band was in an uncertain position. I was really struggling to reach out for help, and found more comfort in pushing people away, for better or worse.”

The 7 inch vinyl edition of ‘Push’ with previously unreleased track ‘Young & Free’ will be available on September 2.

Cash Savage & The Last Drinks will perform at Northcote Theatre, Northcote in 3 September.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

