Celebrate Bob Dylan’s 83rd Birthday With ‘Forever Young – A Bob Dylan Birthday Celebration’ - Noise11.com

Celebrate Bob Dylan’s 83rd Birthday With ‘Forever Young – A Bob Dylan Birthday Celebration’

by Paul Cashmere on February 2, 2024

in News

The annual ‘Forever Young – A Bob Dylan Birthday Celebration’ is on again in May and this time upgraded to a theatre.

The 2024 event will mark Dylan’s 83rd birthday. When Ian Lovell and Judi Kenneally created the first even in 2011 it was to celebrate Bob Dylan’s 70th birthday.

The 2024 show will feature Ross Wilson, Rebecca Barnard, Mick Thomas, Lisa Miller, Charles Jenkins and Rob Snarski are all on board, and there are other vocalists to be announced. They’ll all be backed by house band, The Luminaries featuring MD Shane O’Mara, Shane Reilly, Adrian Whitehead, Rick Plant and Ben Wiesner, and huge Bob buff Brian Nankervis is MC’ing.

FOREVER YOUNG: THE SONGS OF BOB DYLAN
THURS MAY 23 PALAIS THEATRE, ST KILDA
Curated by Musical Director, Shane O’Mara. With special Guests Ross Wilson, Mick Thomas, Lisa Miller, Rob Snarski, Rebecca Barnard, Charles Jenkins and MC Brian Nankervis.

General Presale – Mon 5 Feb 10:00AM:
https://www.ticketmaster.com.au/event/13006039E8866E09?did=caravan

Forever Young Bob Dylan tribute

Noise11.com

