Celebrate Bob Dylan’s 83rd Birthday With ‘Forever Young – A Bob Dylan Birthday Celebration’ - Noise11.com

The annual ‘Forever Young – A Bob Dylan Birthday Celebration’ is on again in May and this time upgraded to a theatre.

The 2024 event will mark Dylan’s 83rd birthday. When Ian Lovell and Judi Kenneally created the first even in 2011 it was to celebrate Bob Dylan’s 70th birthday.

The 2024 show will feature Ross Wilson, Rebecca Barnard, Mick Thomas, Lisa Miller, Charles Jenkins and Rob Snarski are all on board, and there are other vocalists to be announced. They’ll all be backed by house band, The Luminaries featuring MD Shane O’Mara, Shane Reilly, Adrian Whitehead, Rick Plant and Ben Wiesner, and huge Bob buff Brian Nankervis is MC’ing.

FOREVER YOUNG: THE SONGS OF BOB DYLAN

THURS MAY 23 PALAIS THEATRE, ST KILDA

Curated by Musical Director, Shane O’Mara. With special Guests Ross Wilson, Mick Thomas, Lisa Miller, Rob Snarski, Rebecca Barnard, Charles Jenkins and MC Brian Nankervis.

General Presale – Mon 5 Feb 10:00AM:

https://www.ticketmaster.com.au/event/13006039E8866E09?did=caravan

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

