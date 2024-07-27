Celine Dion Returns With Olympics Performance In Paris - Noise11.com

Celine Dion has performed for the first time in four years with a stunning rendition of the Edith Piaf classic ‘Hymne à l’amour’ at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony.

French songstress Edith Piaf recorded ‘Hymne à l’amour’ (Hymn of Love) in 1950. Piaf wrote the lyrics for her late boyfriend, French boxer Marcel Cerdan, who died in a plane crash enroute from Paris to New York in 1949.

For Celine Dion, this was her first public performance since her diagnosis for Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disease, which caused her to stop performing in 2022.

Lady Gaga also performed at the opening ceremony singing Zizi Jeanmarie’s ‘Mon truce n plumes’.

I feel so completely grateful to have been asked to open the Paris @Olympics 2024 this year. I am also humbled to be asked by the Olympics organizing committee to sing such a special French song—a song to honor the French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and… pic.twitter.com/FMNyiosHUR — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2024

