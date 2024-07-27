 Celine Dion Returns With Olympics Performance In Paris - Noise11.com
Celine Dion - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Celine Dion Returns With Olympics Performance In Paris

by Paul Cashmere on July 27, 2024

in News

Celine Dion has performed for the first time in four years with a stunning rendition of the Edith Piaf classic ‘Hymne à l’amour’ at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony.

French songstress Edith Piaf recorded ‘Hymne à l’amour’ (Hymn of Love) in 1950. Piaf wrote the lyrics for her late boyfriend, French boxer Marcel Cerdan, who died in a plane crash enroute from Paris to New York in 1949.

For Celine Dion, this was her first public performance since her diagnosis for Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disease, which caused her to stop performing in 2022.

Lady Gaga also performed at the opening ceremony singing Zizi Jeanmarie’s ‘Mon truce n plumes’.

