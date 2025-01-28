 Central Cee Reveals ‘Can’t Rush Greatness’ World Tour Dates - Noise11.com
Central Cee Reveals ‘Can’t Rush Greatness’ World Tour Dates

by Paul Cashmere on January 29, 2025

in News

British rapper Central Cee is heading out of his first major world tour in June. ‘Can’t Rush Greatness’ will include stopovers in New Zealand and Australia.

Central Cee hits include:

Obsessed With You (no 30, 2021)

Doja (no 3, 2022)

Let Go (no 11, 2022)

Sprinter (no 1, 2023)

Too Much (no 10, 2023)

Band4Band (no 9, 2024)

Did It First (no 22, 2024)

CENTRAL CEE
CAN’T RUSH GREATNESS 2025 WORLD TOUR
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

Fri 20 June 2025 Spark Arena, Auckland
Sun 22 June 2025 Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane
Wed 25 June 2025 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Sat 28 June 2025 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Wed 2 July 2025 RAC Arena, Perth
For complete tour & ticket information, visit: livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz

GLOBAL TOUR DATES:
*Presale and On Sale Next Week | ^Not a Live Nation Date
April 1 | Oslo, NO | Spektrum
April 3 | Copenhagen, DK | Forum Black Box
April 5 | Hamburg, DE | Sporthalle Hamburg
April 6 | Berlin, DE | Velodrom
April 8 | Amsterdam, NL | Ziggo Dome
April 10 | Milan, IT | Fabrique
April 11 | Munich, DE | Zenith Die Kulturhalle
April 13 | Paris, FR | Accor Arena
April 15 | Dusseldorf, DE | PSD Bank Dome
April 16 | Brussels, BE | Forest National
April 18 | Birmingham, UK | Utilita Arena
April 19 | Manchester, UK | Co-op Live
April 22 | Dublin, IE | 3Arena
April 24 | London, UK | The O2
April 27 | Glasgow, UK | OVO Hydro
May 2 | Portland, OR | Roseland Theater
May 3 | Seattle, WA | Showbox SoDo^
May 6 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic
May 7 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Palladium
May 9 | Denver, CO | The Fillmore Denver
May 11 | Houston, TX | Bayou Music Center
May 12 | Dallas, TX | South Side Ballroom
May 15 | Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit
May 16 | Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
May 18 | Charlotte, NC | The Fillmore Charlotte
May 19 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy
May 21 | Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore Philadelphia
May 22 | Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore Silver Spring
May 24 | Toronto, ON, CAN | HISTORY
May 25 | Toronto, ON, CAN | HISTORY
May 27 | Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Paramount
May 29 | New York, NY | Terminal 5^
May 31 | Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall
June 1 | Montreal, QC, CAN | MTELUS
June 20 | Auckland, NZ | Spark Arena*
June 22 | Brisbane, AU | Brisbane Entertainment Centre
June 25 | Sydney, AU | Qudos Bank Arena
June 28 | Melbourne, AU | Rod Laver Arena
July 2 | Perth, AU | RAC Arena*

