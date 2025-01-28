Central Cee Reveals ‘Can’t Rush Greatness’ World Tour Dates - Noise11.com

British rapper Central Cee is heading out of his first major world tour in June. ‘Can’t Rush Greatness’ will include stopovers in New Zealand and Australia.

Central Cee hits include:

Obsessed With You (no 30, 2021)

Doja (no 3, 2022)

Let Go (no 11, 2022)

Sprinter (no 1, 2023)

Too Much (no 10, 2023)

Band4Band (no 9, 2024)

Did It First (no 22, 2024)

CENTRAL CEE

CAN’T RUSH GREATNESS 2025 WORLD TOUR

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

Fri 20 June 2025 Spark Arena, Auckland

Sun 22 June 2025 Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Wed 25 June 2025 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Sat 28 June 2025 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Wed 2 July 2025 RAC Arena, Perth

For complete tour & ticket information, visit: livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz

GLOBAL TOUR DATES:

*Presale and On Sale Next Week | ^Not a Live Nation Date

April 1 | Oslo, NO | Spektrum

April 3 | Copenhagen, DK | Forum Black Box

April 5 | Hamburg, DE | Sporthalle Hamburg

April 6 | Berlin, DE | Velodrom

April 8 | Amsterdam, NL | Ziggo Dome

April 10 | Milan, IT | Fabrique

April 11 | Munich, DE | Zenith Die Kulturhalle

April 13 | Paris, FR | Accor Arena

April 15 | Dusseldorf, DE | PSD Bank Dome

April 16 | Brussels, BE | Forest National

April 18 | Birmingham, UK | Utilita Arena

April 19 | Manchester, UK | Co-op Live

April 22 | Dublin, IE | 3Arena

April 24 | London, UK | The O2

April 27 | Glasgow, UK | OVO Hydro

May 2 | Portland, OR | Roseland Theater

May 3 | Seattle, WA | Showbox SoDo^

May 6 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic

May 7 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Palladium

May 9 | Denver, CO | The Fillmore Denver

May 11 | Houston, TX | Bayou Music Center

May 12 | Dallas, TX | South Side Ballroom

May 15 | Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit

May 16 | Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

May 18 | Charlotte, NC | The Fillmore Charlotte

May 19 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy

May 21 | Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore Philadelphia

May 22 | Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 24 | Toronto, ON, CAN | HISTORY

May 25 | Toronto, ON, CAN | HISTORY

May 27 | Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Paramount

May 29 | New York, NY | Terminal 5^

May 31 | Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall

June 1 | Montreal, QC, CAN | MTELUS

