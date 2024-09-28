 Chappell Roan Cancels Festival Because of Health Concerns - Noise11.com
Chappell Roan Cancels Festival Because of Health Concerns

by Music-News.com on September 28, 2024

in News

Chappell Roan has abruptly pulled out of the All Things Go Music Festival to focus on her health.

Roan has been propelled into the spotlight in recent months following the delayed success of her debut album.

However, Chappell has struggled to adjust to the glare of public attention and has previously opened up about her mental health battles.

On Friday, Roan revealed she would not be performing at a festival this weekend, writing via Instagram Stories, “I apologise to people who have been waiting to see me in NYC & DC this weekend at All Things Go, but I am unable to perform. Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it.”

She continued, “I feel pressures to prioritise a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritise my health. I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding. Be back soon.”

Chappell has enjoyed global attention after her album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, found success a year after it was released – topping the charts in the UK and reaching number 2 on the US Billboard 200.

However, she has discussed her unease with fame recently, stating that some fans can become “entitled” and act with “stalker” style behaviour towards her.

She also recently told Rolling Stone she considered taking her own life as she struggled to find fame while working to create a music career.

