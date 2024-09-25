 Chappell Roan Uncommitted On Presidential Endorsement - Noise11.com
Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan Uncommitted On Presidential Endorsement

by Music-News.com on September 26, 2024

in News

Chappell Roan has clarified her stance on the upcoming U.S. presidential election after being hit with backlash online.

In a recent interview for The Guardian, Roan noted that she had “so many issues with our government” and insisted she didn’t “feel pressure” to endorse a specific candidate.

However, Chappell’s comments divided followers on social media, and on Tuesday, she took to TikTok to explain that she wasn’t voting for Republican candidate Donald Trump and argued some of her words had been “completely taken out of context”.

“I have encouraged people to use critical thinking skills, learn about what they’re voting for, learn about who they’re voting for and ask questions,” she began. “There is nuance in what I say in interviews, and I think it’s important that people use critical thinking.

“I think it’s important for me to question authority and question world leaders, and question myself, question my algorithm, question if some person that tweeted something about someone else is even true,” the star, real name Kayleigh Amstutz, continued. “It’s important to question because that’s how I think we move forward. This is my third election in voting and the world is changing so rapidly, and I want to be part of the generation that changes things for good, because we need it.”

Chappell went on to re-read her full quote from The Guardian interview.

Yet, she still didn’t directly endorse Democratic candidate Kamala Harris either.

“If you come to my shows, if you read my full interviews, if you literally know anything about what I stand for, you know that this is not lip service, this is not virtue signalling, that my actions have always paved the way for my project and the people who really know me. Actions speak louder than words and actions speak louder than an endorsement,” the 26-year-old maintained. “Hear it from my mouth, if you’re still wondering. No, I’m not voting for Trump. And yes, I will always question those in power and those making decisions over other people, and I will stand up for what’s right and what I believe in, and it’s always at the forefront of my project. And I’m sorry that you fell for the clickbait.”

The 2024 United States presidential election will take place on 5 November.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Garfunkel & Garfunkel photo by Stefan Falke (supplied)
(Art) Garfunkel & (Art) Garfunkel (Jr) Premiere ‘Time After Time’ Video

Garfunkel & Garfunkel, featuring the legendary Art Garfunkel of Simon & Garfunkel fame, and his son Art Jr, have released a music video for their cover of Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Time After Time’.

3 days ago
Garfunkel & Garfunkel photo by Stefan Falke (supplied)
Art Garfunkel & Art Garfunkel Jr To Release Debut Album ‘Father & Son’

Art Garfunkel and his son Art Garfunkel Jr have made an album together. ‘Father & Son’ will be released in November.

6 days ago
Patsy and Dave The Willow
Patsy and Dave Debuts At No. 1 on Australian Artists Country Chart And AIR Chart

Patsy and Dave have a hit with ‘The Willow’ on Australia’s Country chart.

September 19, 2024
Dua Lipa Press Photo - Tyrone Lebon supplied by Live Nation
More Australian Dua Lipa Dates Added

Dua Lipa will now play three Melbourne shows and two Sydney shows with new dates added to the Radical Optimism Australian tour.

September 19, 2024
Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, Soundwave, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Billie Eilish Endorses Harris/Walz and Urges Fans To Vote

Billie Eilish has urged her fans to back Kamala Harris for president and to "vote like your life depends on it."

September 18, 2024
Voice of Baceprot (VoB)
Voice of Baceprot To Play Australia For The First Time Next Month

Indonesia’s number one metal band Voice of Baceprot (VoB) will play their first ever Australian dates next month in October 2024.

September 17, 2024
Hayley Mary photo supplied
Hayley Mary Adds Occult Disclaimer To New Video for ‘Eighteen’

For some strange reason Hayley Mary has added a disclaimer at the start of her new music video ‘Eighteen’.

September 12, 2024