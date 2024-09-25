Chappell Roan Uncommitted On Presidential Endorsement - Noise11.com

Chappell Roan has clarified her stance on the upcoming U.S. presidential election after being hit with backlash online.

In a recent interview for The Guardian, Roan noted that she had “so many issues with our government” and insisted she didn’t “feel pressure” to endorse a specific candidate.

However, Chappell’s comments divided followers on social media, and on Tuesday, she took to TikTok to explain that she wasn’t voting for Republican candidate Donald Trump and argued some of her words had been “completely taken out of context”.

“I have encouraged people to use critical thinking skills, learn about what they’re voting for, learn about who they’re voting for and ask questions,” she began. “There is nuance in what I say in interviews, and I think it’s important that people use critical thinking.

“I think it’s important for me to question authority and question world leaders, and question myself, question my algorithm, question if some person that tweeted something about someone else is even true,” the star, real name Kayleigh Amstutz, continued. “It’s important to question because that’s how I think we move forward. This is my third election in voting and the world is changing so rapidly, and I want to be part of the generation that changes things for good, because we need it.”

Chappell went on to re-read her full quote from The Guardian interview.

Yet, she still didn’t directly endorse Democratic candidate Kamala Harris either.

“If you come to my shows, if you read my full interviews, if you literally know anything about what I stand for, you know that this is not lip service, this is not virtue signalling, that my actions have always paved the way for my project and the people who really know me. Actions speak louder than words and actions speak louder than an endorsement,” the 26-year-old maintained. “Hear it from my mouth, if you’re still wondering. No, I’m not voting for Trump. And yes, I will always question those in power and those making decisions over other people, and I will stand up for what’s right and what I believe in, and it’s always at the forefront of my project. And I’m sorry that you fell for the clickbait.”

The 2024 United States presidential election will take place on 5 November.

