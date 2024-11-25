Charli XCX To Host Her Own Music Festival - Noise11.com

Charli XCX has announced that she will curate and headline her own Party Girl festival at London’s LIDO festival next year.

It has been revealed that Charli XCX will be headlining and curating her own day at London’s new summer festival.

The event, called Party Girl, will take place on 14 June and will feature performances from the likes of Bladee, the Japanese House, the Dare, 070 Shake, Kelly Lee Owens, A. G. Cook and Charli herself.

According to a new press release, the 2025 LIDO festival, which will take place over two weekends in June in London’s Victoria Park, will feature “carefully curated music line-ups alongside community-driven activities during the week, all with a strong emphasis on sustainability.”

Charli joins British musician and DJ Jamie xx, who was previously announced as one of the headliners for the inaugural edition of the festival.

The LIDO festival was first announced in October and will be run by AEG Presents, the company behind London’s BST Hyde Park.

The announcement comes just days after Charli XCX revealed she will embark on a U.S. arena tour in 2025 in support of her 2024 album Brat.

Charli will also play two outdoor shows in Belfast and Dublin in 2025, as well as Coachella and a headline set at Primavera Sound.

There is also speculation that Charli will headline next year’s Parklife festival, as a series of Brat green billboards have appeared in Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham, emblazoned with the phrase “PL25”.

Charli XCX is set to kick off her U.K. arena tour in Manchester on Wednesday.

