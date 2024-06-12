Charlie Musselwhite Australian Tour Opening Acts Revealed - Noise11.com

Fiona Boyes, Frank Sultana, Dana Gehrman, Dave Brewer and The Night Owls will open for Charlie Musselwhite at his shows around Australia in September.

Fiona Boyes – Melbourne – Wed Sept 18 – Northcote Theatre and Canberra, Tues Sept 24 – Harmonie German Club

Fiona Boyes mixes Delta slide guitar, single chord Mississippi Hill Country grooves, intricate country blues, and refined guitar finger picking… She draws inspiration from the bygone eras of the classic blues sounds of New Orleans, Chicago, and Memphis, bringing refreshingly new and finely crafted original songs.

Frank Sultana – Sydney – Fri Sept 20 – Manning Bar

Frank Sultana has released 10 albums and 4 EPs, and earned a reputation as a powerful performer, and accomplished songwriter since his 2010 beginnings. In 2023 he competed in and won the Memphis International Blues Challenge, becoming just the 3rd Australian to do so since the event began, etching his place in Australian blues history.

Upon returning from his US success, Frank took out 2023 Sydney Blues Society Awards, for Artist of the Year, Songwriter, Traditional Blues, Artists Artist. He followed that up this year by winning the 2024 Songwriters Award.

Dana Gehrman – Brisbane – Sat Sept 21 – The Tivoli

Brisbane based guitar-slinger and singer, Dana Gehrman delivers a vintage sound that evokes rich nostalgia. Taking influence from the halcyon days of 70’s ‘west coast’ music, Gehrman rewinds to a time of genre-bending experimentalism with her songwriting, blending soul, funk, roots-rock and blues, all with unfaltering vocals.

Dave Brewer – Perth – Thur Sept 26 – Astor Theatre

For over three decades guitarist/singer Dave Brewer has been the backbone for many of Australia’s most seminal acts including The Elks, The Dynamic Hepnotics, The Mighty Reapers and the catholics.

Since returning 24 years ago from Sydney to hometown Perth, Dave has released three critically acclaimed albums and has been regularly working with Lucky Oceans, Natalie Gillespie, blues band the DooDaddies, along with his own band the Deluxe Combo.

The Night Owls – Adelaide – Sept 28 – The Gov

The Night Owls are American singer/guitarist Oscar LaDell and Adelaide drummer Little Mickey Garcia bringing fire, weight and dignity to the timeless music they play. Their band is rounded out by SA legends Jason Mannix and Jesse Deane Freeman on bass and piano and together they bring a show that does justice to blues classics and many of Oscar’s fine originals.

The Charlie Musselwhite band is Kid Andersen on Guitar, June Core on Drums and Randy Bermudes on Bass.

