Check Out Pet Shop Boys Covering David Bowie’s ‘All The Young Dudes’ - Noise11.com

Pet Shop Boys have released a brand new cover of David Bowie’s ‘All The Young Dudes’.

Pet Shop Boys also worked with David Bowie in the 90s on his song ‘Hallo Spaceboy’.

David Bowie’s “All The Young Dudes” is a song that has left an indelible mark on rock music and popular culture. Written in 1972, the song was initially given to the British band Mott the Hoople, who transformed it into a major hit that became an anthem for the glam rock era.

Bowie’s own interpretation of the song, paired with the band’s rendition, has cemented “All The Young Dudes” as one of the definitive tracks of the 1970s.

By the early 1970s, David Bowie had already begun to establish himself as a visionary artist with his groundbreaking album “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.” Amidst his rising fame, Bowie came across Mott the Hoople, a rock band struggling to find commercial success despite their talent and charisma. The band was on the verge of disbanding when Bowie offered them “All The Young Dudes,” a song he had written specifically for them.

The decision to give the song to Mott the Hoople was a strategic and generous move by Bowie. He recognized the band’s potential and sought to give them a boost that would keep them afloat. In an interview, Bowie later revealed that he had initially planned to record the song for himself but felt that it would be perfect for Mott the Hoople.

The recording of “All The Young Dudes” took place at Olympic Studios in London, with Bowie producing the track. Ian Hunter, Mott the Hoople’s lead vocalist, delivered a powerful and emotive performance that captured the essence of the song. Released as a single in July 1972, “All The Young Dudes” quickly climbed the charts, reaching No. 3 on the UK Singles Chart and No. 37 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

The song’s success not only rejuvenated Mott the Hoople’s career but also solidified Bowie’s reputation as a prolific songwriter and producer. The track’s blend of glam rock and anthemic lyrics resonated with the youth of the time, capturing the spirit of rebellion and self-expression that defined the era.

“All The Young Dudes” is often interpreted as a rallying cry for the youth of the early 1970s. The lyrics speak to a generation searching for identity and purpose amidst a rapidly changing world. Lines like “Carry the news” and references to fashion and cultural icons reflect the zeitgeist of the time, offering a snapshot of the glam rock movement.

The song also carries a sense of urgency and defiance, with its chorus becoming an anthem for young people who felt misunderstood or marginalized. Bowie’s gift for storytelling is evident in the song’s narrative structure, which weaves together personal anecdotes and broader social commentary.

The impact of “All The Young Dudes” cannot be overstated. It became a defining song of the glam rock era and has been covered by numerous artists over the decades. The song’s influence extends beyond music, inspiring fashion, art, and cultural movements.

David Bowie himself performed the song live throughout his career, often including it in setlists for major tours. His own renditions of the track added layers of meaning, reflecting his evolving artistic vision and the song’s enduring relevance.

In 2004, Rolling Stone magazine ranked “All The Young Dudes” at No. 253 on its list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time, a testament to its lasting significance. The song continues to be celebrated for its anthemic quality and its role in shaping the sound and ethos of the 1970s.

“All The Young Dudes” remains a quintessential rock anthem, capturing the spirit of an era while transcending time with its timeless message. David Bowie’s decision to gift the song to Mott the Hoople not only saved the band from dissolution but also created a cultural milestone that continues to resonate with generations of listeners. The song’s legacy is a testament to Bowie’s genius and his profound impact on the world of music and beyond.

