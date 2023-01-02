Check Out Peter Criss Performing His Kiss ‘Dynasty’ Track ‘Dirty Livin’ On New Years Eve - Noise11.com

Peter Criss gave a special performance of the Kiss ‘Dynasty’ track ‘Dirty Livin’ from his home on New Years Eve.

Criss wrote ‘Dirty Livin’ with Stan Penridge, who passed away in 2001. Before Kiss, Penridge and Criss were in a band called Chelsea, later called Lips. Chelsea released a self-titled album in 1971 and ‘Dirty Livin’ was written for a second album that never eventuated.

Lips disbanded in 1972. Criss placed at an in a magazine saying he was a drummer looking for a band and Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley responded.

While Peter was a fully fledge member of Kiss at the time, ‘Dirty Livin’ was the only song on the ‘Dynasty’ album he played on. Peter also sang lead vocals on the song. Every other track, including the hit song ‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’ are credited to Anton Fig.

Peter co-sang lead vocals in the first Kiss album tracks ‘Nothin’ To Lose’ and ‘Kissin’ Time’ and lead on ‘Black Diamond’. He was also lead singer on ‘Hotter Than Hell’s ‘Mainline’, ‘Getaway’ off ‘Dress To Kill’, ‘Beth’ from ‘Destroyer’, ‘Hard Luck Woman’ and ‘Baby Driver’ from ‘Rock and Roll Over’ and ‘Hooligan’ from ‘Love Gun’

‘Hooligan’ and ‘Baby Driver’ were also co-written with Penridge. ‘Beth’, Criss’s best known Kiss song, was co-written with Penridge and later adjusted with additions from producer Bob Ezrin.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

