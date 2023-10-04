 Check Out Swanee With Mark Moffatt With KiloBand’s Parchman Farm - Noise11.com
KiloBand EP

Check Out Swanee With Mark Moffatt With KiloBand’s Parchman Farm

by Paul Cashmere on October 4, 2023

in News

John Swan and Mark Moffatt have put together an incredibly powerful project KiloBand as a sonic tribute to those who went before them, Led Zeppelin and AC/DC.

Swanee has extremely close ties with AC/DC. Before AC/DC, he was the drummer in the band Fraternity with Bon Scott on vocals. John was drumming for Angus and Malcolm Young the day Bon auditioned for AC/DC. After Bon passed away, Swanee was shortlisted as a potential new singer for the band.

Nashville based Australian producer Mark Moffatt produced Keith urban, The Saints, Divinyls, Ross Wilson, Tony Joe White and Yothu Yindi. He has produced more APRA Top 30 songs than any other Australian producer and has produced 15 ARIA Hall of Fame nominees.

The first KiloBand song ‘Parchman Farm’ is a Mose Allison blues song recorded by Cactus as a rock song in 1970. Cactus were an American band active from 1969 to 1972. They were one of Angus Young’s favourite bands. The band featured Carmine Appice on drums, Tim Bogert on bass, Jim McCarty on guitar and Rusty Day in vocals.

John and Mark created KiloBand to honour their rock influences.

The KiloBand Ep features:

Did It Really Hurt
Love Is A Drug
On The Run
Rollin’ and Tumblin’
Parchman Farm
Someday

