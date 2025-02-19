Check Out The Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens Video Gods Of Rock N Roll - Noise11.com

Billy Morrison has premiered a new music video with Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens for ‘Gods of Rock N Roll’ from The Morrison Project.

The Morrison Project is the third album for Billy Morrison. Morrison is a member of Billy Idol’s band.

‘The Morrison Project’ album was released in 2024. It features guest appearances from Al Jourgensen, John 5, Run-DMC, Linda Perry and Cypress Hill.

The Morrison Project Tracklist:

“Drowning”

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White)

“Crack Cocaine”

(Featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens with Tommy Clufetos on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Stevens)

“It’s Come to This”

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius)

“The Ayes Have It”

(Featuring Al Jourgensen and John5 with Roy Mayorga on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison)

“Dystopia”

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White)

“Incite the Watch”

(Featuring Corey Taylor and Steve Vai)

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White, Corey Taylor)

Puppets on a String”

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White)

“Just Like a Movie”

(Featuring DMC and Persia Numan with Erik Eldenius on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White, Darryl McDaniels, Persia Numan)

“The Sound of Freedom”

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White)

“Mr. Dream”

(Featuring Billy Idol and Steve Stevens)

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White, Steve Stevens, Billy Idol)

“We Are the Dead”

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White)

“Chasing Shadows”

(Featuring Linda Perry)

(Written by Billy Morrison)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

