 Check Out Tom Morello With MC5 ‘Heaving Lifting’ - Noise11.com
MC5 Heavy Lifting

Check Out Tom Morello With MC5 ‘Heaving Lifting’

by Paul Cashmere on September 20, 2024

in News

In June we announced the forthcoming release of the first MC5 album in 53 years … and the last. In February founder Wayne Kramer passed away.

MC5 founder Wayne Kramer has died at age 75

News of the ‘Heaving Lifting’ album came with the tracklisting naming special guests including Vernon Reid, Slash and Tom Morello.

Morello plays on the title track. I think ‘Heavy Lifting’ is a record which certainly fits very well into the excellence of the MC5 catalogue. It does stand as a testament to a lifetime of rock and roll greatness,” says Tom Morello.

Here is is:

‘Heavy Lifting’ features original MC5 drummer Dennis ‘Machine Gun’ Thompson on two tracks along with special guests including Slash, Tom Morello, William DuVall (Alice in Chains), Vernon Reid (Living Colour), Don Was, and Tim McIlrath (Rise Against).

    Heavy Lifting Tracklisting (CD/LP):

Heavy Lifting (feat. Tom Morello)
Barbarians At The Gate
Change, No Change
The Edge Of The Switchblade (feat. William Duvall & Slash)
Black Boots (feat. Tim McIIrath)
I Am The Fun (The Phoney)
Twenty-Five Miles
Because Of Your Car
Boys Who Play With Matches
Blind Eye (feat. Dennis Thompson)
Can’t Be Found (feat. Vernon Reid & Dennis Thompson)
Blessed Release
Hit It Hard (feat. Joe Berry)

    Additional Tracklisting (2CD/2LP):

Ramblin’ Rose
Kick Out The Jams
Come Together
Motor City Is Burning
Borderline
Gotta Keep Movin’
Future/Now
Poison
Shakin’ Street
Sister Anne

‘Heavy Lifting’ features guitar and vocals by founding MC5 member the late Wayne Kramer, who also co-wrote 12 of the album’s 13 songs together with Oakland singer/songwriter Brad Brooks. The album was produced by Bob Ezrin (Alice Cooper, Pink Floyd).

‘Heavy Lifting’ will be released on 18 October 2024.

