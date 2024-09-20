Check Out Tom Morello With MC5 ‘Heaving Lifting’ - Noise11.com

In June we announced the forthcoming release of the first MC5 album in 53 years … and the last. In February founder Wayne Kramer passed away.

MC5 founder Wayne Kramer has died at age 75

News of the ‘Heaving Lifting’ album came with the tracklisting naming special guests including Vernon Reid, Slash and Tom Morello.

Morello plays on the title track. I think ‘Heavy Lifting’ is a record which certainly fits very well into the excellence of the MC5 catalogue. It does stand as a testament to a lifetime of rock and roll greatness,” says Tom Morello.

Here is is:

‘Heavy Lifting’ features original MC5 drummer Dennis ‘Machine Gun’ Thompson on two tracks along with special guests including Slash, Tom Morello, William DuVall (Alice in Chains), Vernon Reid (Living Colour), Don Was, and Tim McIlrath (Rise Against).

Heavy Lifting Tracklisting (CD/LP):

Heavy Lifting (feat. Tom Morello)

Barbarians At The Gate

Change, No Change

The Edge Of The Switchblade (feat. William Duvall & Slash)

Black Boots (feat. Tim McIIrath)

I Am The Fun (The Phoney)

Twenty-Five Miles

Because Of Your Car

Boys Who Play With Matches

Blind Eye (feat. Dennis Thompson)

Can’t Be Found (feat. Vernon Reid & Dennis Thompson)

Blessed Release

Hit It Hard (feat. Joe Berry)

Additional Tracklisting (2CD/2LP):

Ramblin’ Rose

Kick Out The Jams

Come Together

Motor City Is Burning

Borderline

Gotta Keep Movin’

Future/Now

Poison

Shakin’ Street

Sister Anne

‘Heavy Lifting’ features guitar and vocals by founding MC5 member the late Wayne Kramer, who also co-wrote 12 of the album’s 13 songs together with Oakland singer/songwriter Brad Brooks. The album was produced by Bob Ezrin (Alice Cooper, Pink Floyd).

‘Heavy Lifting’ will be released on 18 October 2024.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

