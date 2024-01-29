Cher Denied Conservatorship of her Son's Estate - Noise11.com

Cher has been denied the chance to become the conservator of her son Elijah’s estate – again.

After applying for the second time this year to become the conservator of her son Elijah Blue Allman, Cher has been denied the role.

Judge Jessica A. Uzcategui told the singer that there was not enough evidence to prove he needed to be in a conservatorship.

“I don’t question the motivation behind Cher wanting to (help) her son… however, I do not see sufficient evidence,” she said.

Cher has expressed concern about her son’s ability to manage his finances when he is able to access his trust fund on 1 February.

She previously alleged, “that if such distribution (of funds) were to be made directly to Elijah, such fund will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting his life at risk.”

In the hearing on Monday, her lawyers enforced the point, saying how Elijah “is surrounded by people that deny the mental illness… we are trying to avoid a situation where his life is at risk.”

After the hearing, Elijah released a statement saying he “is thrilled that the court saw he does not need a temporary conservatorship,” and stating that he is open to mediation with his mum.

Elijah is the son of Cher and musician Greg Allman.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

