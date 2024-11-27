Cher Says Her Next Album Will Be Her Last - Noise11.com

Cher has revealed the next album that she records will be her last ever one.

Cher has been releasing hits since 1964 – when she released music with late ex-husband Sonny Bono.

Her most recent original album, Closer to the Truth, was released in 2013 – while an album of ABBA covers, titled Dancing Queen was unleashed in 2018 and she released her first Christmas album last year.

But now Cher has signalled she is preparing to give up going into the recording booth once she completes the album she’s currently working on.

Cher said during a conversation at London’s Lyceum Theatre on Monday, per The Sun, “This is probably my last album that I’m gonna do.

“I’m really excited. They are great songs and I’m just really excited that I’m doing it. I’m really excited to be doing anything now.”

She joked, “I’m older than dirt now, OK? I’m the oldest person I meet in almost every room unless I’m in an old folks’ home. I don’t care if you’re 50. I’d give anything to be 60 again. I was a fucking hottie!”

Reflecting further on her age, she continued, “It’s weird too because I know I’m older, but I don’t know how to feel it. I don’t know how to feel any different than the way I’ve always felt.

“I like hanging with younger people, not just men. I like young people because a lot of my friends don’t want to have that much fun. They can just go off and be old fogies.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

