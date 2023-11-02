Cher To Perform At Macy's Day Parade - Noise11.com

Cher has been added to the list of stars set to perform at the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

On Wednesday, the company revealed that Cher is set to close out the official show and televised event on 23 November.

Cher would appear towards the end of the broadcast, when Santa arrives in his sleigh, marking the official beginning of the Christmas season.

Cher is set to join previously announced performers Jon Batiste, ENHYPEN, Brandy, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Pentatonix, dance pop group En Vogue and others.

The announcement came after star’s first-ever Christmas album, Christmas, released on 20 October.

“They’re not ‘Christmas Christmas’ songs, OK, they’re just great songs,” the If I Could Turn Back Time recently told Billboard. “And I never say that because I almost never like what I do. But I mean people love it and I’m happy. I’m so particular, but I love the songs and everyone who hears them loves them.”

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to air on NBC from 8:30am to 12:00pm Eastern Time.

