 Cher To Perform At Macy's Day Parade - Noise11.com
Cher Christmas

Cher To Perform At Macy’s Day Parade

by Music-News.com on November 3, 2023

in News

Cher has been added to the list of stars set to perform at the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

On Wednesday, the company revealed that Cher is set to close out the official show and televised event on 23 November.

Cher would appear towards the end of the broadcast, when Santa arrives in his sleigh, marking the official beginning of the Christmas season.

Cher is set to join previously announced performers Jon Batiste, ENHYPEN, Brandy, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Pentatonix, dance pop group En Vogue and others.

The announcement came after star’s first-ever Christmas album, Christmas, released on 20 October.

“They’re not ‘Christmas Christmas’ songs, OK, they’re just great songs,” the If I Could Turn Back Time recently told Billboard. “And I never say that because I almost never like what I do. But I mean people love it and I’m happy. I’m so particular, but I love the songs and everyone who hears them loves them.”

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to air on NBC from 8:30am to 12:00pm Eastern Time.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Willie Nelson at the 90th at Hollywood Bowl
90 Year Old Willie Nelson Performs His 1964 Song ‘I Never Cared For You’ For Colbert

Willie Nelson appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ to perform his 1964 song ‘I Never Cared For You’.

23 mins ago
The Beatles Premiere Last Song Ever ‘Now and Then’

The final Beatles song ‘Now and Then’ really is a work of art. The audio technology developed by Peter Jackson for the ‘Get Back’ project is what had made this recording possible today. The technology to separate John’s voice from his original demo cassette did not exist even five years ago.

4 hours ago
Guess Who American Woman
The Guess Who Founders Sue ‘Joke Band’

Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman, co-founders of Canada’s The Guess Who, are suing Jim Kale and Garry Peterson for parading the current band of “hired musicians” using the name The Guess Who.

1 day ago
Watch The Beatles Now and Then Documentary Now Streaming

A 12 minute The Beatles ‘Now and Then’ has been officially released by The Beatles’ Apple Records.

1 day ago
John Lennon, music news, noise11.com
Apple+ To Produce ‘John Lennon: Murder Without A Trail’ Documentary’

Apple+ have announced a new documentary series ‘John Lennon: Murder Without A Trail’ will be produced for the streaming service and hosted by Kiefer Sutherland.

2 days ago
Peter Jackson Has Directed The New Beatles Now and Then Video

As announced last Thursday, October 26, the last Beatles song, “Now And Then” will be released this Thursday, November 2. Today, Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe are pleased to share the details and premiere plans for the song’s evocative new music video, which Peter Jackson has directed in his first foray into music video production.

2 days ago
Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert
Russell Morris Plays First Sold-Out Encore Performance of The Real Thing Symphonic Concert

It was a real thrill to see The Real Thing Russell Morris reach a benchmark of his career with The Real Thing Symphonic Concert in Melbourne in July. Russell, a 10-piece rock band and a 60-piece orchestra performed more than 50 years of Russell’s classic Rock, Pop and Blues to a sold-out crowd.

3 days ago