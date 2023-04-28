Chester Bennington’s Son Draven Shares First Single ‘F_w-Me’ - Noise11.com

Chester Bennington’s son Draven has shared his first single ‘F_w_Me’.

The new song features in the Paramount+ show ‘Family Legacy’.

On Instagram Draven said, “I just want to take a minute to thank everyone on the team with @glassentertainmentgroup for bringing me this opportunity and being so lovely to work with! Everyone was so sweet and genuine, and getting to see all the vaulted videos of my dad was amazing! It was so nice to get to share what I’m doing as well as talk about all of the amazing things that my dad did without focusing on the end! Lets talk about the happy memories instead of soaking in sad ones! Thank you all again from the bottom of my heart!”

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park died in July 20, 2017 at age 41. He had six children. Draven, his eldest, was born in 2002.

