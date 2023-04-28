 Chester Bennington’s Son Draven Shares First Single ‘F_w-Me’ - Noise11.com
Draven Bennington and drummer Manny from Dravens Instagram

Draven Bennington and drummer Manny from Dravens Instagram

Chester Bennington’s Son Draven Shares First Single ‘F_w-Me’

by Paul Cashmere on April 28, 2023

in News

Chester Bennington’s son Draven has shared his first single ‘F_w_Me’.

The new song features in the Paramount+ show ‘Family Legacy’.

On Instagram Draven said, “I just want to take a minute to thank everyone on the team with @glassentertainmentgroup for bringing me this opportunity and being so lovely to work with! Everyone was so sweet and genuine, and getting to see all the vaulted videos of my dad was amazing! It was so nice to get to share what I’m doing as well as talk about all of the amazing things that my dad did without focusing on the end! Lets talk about the happy memories instead of soaking in sad ones! Thank you all again from the bottom of my heart!”

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park died in July 20, 2017 at age 41. He had six children. Draven, his eldest, was born in 2002.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran testifies To Thinking Out Loud Trial

Ed Sheeran denied copying Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On with his track Thinking Out Loud as he testified in a New York court on Tuesday.

2 days ago
Kesha
Rick Rubin Had Produced Kesha

The next Kesha album ‘Gag Order’ has been produced by Rick Rubin.

2 days ago
Sampa The Great at Glastonbury photo by Noise11
Sampa The Great and Angelique Kidjo Perform For Jimmy Fallon Show

Zambian/Australian rapper Sampa The Great performed her song ‘Let Me Be Great’ on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week with Angélique Kidjo.

3 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Says She Is Fine After Injuring Hand

Taylor Swift has insisted she is "totally fine" after hurting her hand during a recent concert.

3 days ago
Lizzo (supplied Live Nation)
Lizzo Explains Why She Won’t Cancel Tennessee Shows

Lizzo explained why she refused to cancel her concerts in Tennessee over its anti-drag legislation during her recent show in the state.

4 days ago
Grimes
Grimes Gives Permission For Her Voice To Be Used in AI

Grimes has given permission for her voice to be used on songs generated by artificial intelligence.

4 days ago
Meg Washington voices Calypso in Bluey
Meg Washington Has Teamed With Bluey For ‘The Gnome Song’

The new Bluey album ‘Dance Mode’ features a song with Meg Washington.

4 days ago