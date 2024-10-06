 Childish Gambino Cancels More Dates Including UK and European Tour - Noise11.com
Childish Gambino Cancels More Dates Including UK and European Tour

by Music-News.com on October 7, 2024

in News

Donald Glover has cancelled his upcoming Childish Gambino tour for the UK and Europe as well as the already cancelled North American dates. However there has been no announcement if the Australia New Zealand 2025 dates will be effected at this stage.

Glover, who makes music under the alias Childish Gambino, revealed he was hospitalised in September and would no longer be able to complete the tour.

“After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent,” he wrote on his social media platforms on 4 October. “After being assessed, it became clear I would not perform that night, and after more tests, I could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked.”

Glover continued, “As of now I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal. My path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously. With that said, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the North American tour and the UK and European dates.”

Childish Gambino released his fifth – and reportedly final – album, Bando Stone & the New World, earlier this year, before announcing he was planning on retiring Childish Gambino, citing declining album sales and increasing acting commitments for his decision.

“It really was just like, ‘Oh, it’s done,'” he told the New York Times in July. “It’s not fulfilling. And I just felt like I didn’t need to build in this way anymore.”

Donald shares three sons with wife Michelle White; Legend, seven, Drake, six, and Donald Glover III, four.

music-news.com

