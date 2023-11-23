 Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes Joins Dirty Honey for AC/DC Classic - Noise11.com
Dirty Honey L-R: John Notto, Marc LaBelle, Jaydon Bean, Justin Smolian

Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes Joins Dirty Honey for AC/DC Classic

by Paul Cashmere on November 23, 2023

in News

Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes popped up at a Dirty Honey show in Los Angeles this week and took control of the vocals for the AC/DC classic ‘Rock and Roll Damnation’.

AC/DC’s ‘Rock and Roll Damnation’ was from the band’s fifth album ‘Powerage’ in 1978. It was the first album to feature Cliff Williams on bass. The song was released as a single in Australia but failed to chart. The band had left Australia at that point and was living in London. Lack of live shows and television appearances meant it slipped through the cracks. Also commercial radio had lost interest in the band at that point in Australia. The song had its best chart in The Netherlands (no 18) and UK (no 36).

Dirty Honey formed in Los Angeles in 2017. The debut EP ‘Dirty Honey’ was recorded in Australia with Nick DiDia.

Dirty Honey setlist 20 November 2023, The Belasco, Los Angeles

Can’t Find the Brakes (from Can’t Find The Brakes, 2023)
California Dreamin’ (from Dirty Honey, 2021)
Heartbreaker (from Dirty Honey EP, 2019)
Scars (from Dirty Honey EP, 2019)
Dirty Mind (from Can’t Find The Brakes, 2023)
Tied Up (from Dirty Honey, 2021)
Coming Home (Ballad of the Shire) (from Can’t Find The Brakes, 2023)
Honky Tonk Women (The Rolling Stones cover)
Don’t Put Out the Fire (from Can’t Find The Brakes, 2023)
Let’s Go Crazy (Prince cover)
The Wire (from Dirty Honey, 2021)
Another Last Time (from Dirty Honey, 2021)
When I’m Gone (from Dirty Honey EP, 2019)

Encore:
Rock ‘n’ Roll Damnation (AC/DC cover) (with Chris Robinson)
Won’t Take Me Alive (from Can’t Find The Brakes, 2023)
Rolling 7s (from Dirty Honey EP, 2019)

