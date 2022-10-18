Christina Aguilera To Release 20th Anniversary Edition of Stripped - Noise11.com

Christina Aguilera is releasing a 20th anniversary edition of ‘Stripped’.

Christina is dropping a special edition of her smash hit fourth studio album – which sold 12 million copies internationally – to mark its two decades on Friday (21.10.2022).

The commemorative digital celebration – which will be available in Dolby Atmos for the first time ever – will include fresh cover art and two bonus tracks. A vinyl edition will make its way into the world on 3 March 2023.

The 2002 LP- which spawned many of Christina’s biggest songs such as ‘Dirrty’, ‘Fighter’ and ‘Can’t Hold Us Down’ and is certified five times Platinum – will be marked with a reimagined music video to her empowerment anthem ‘Beautiful’ by award-winning director Fiona Jane Burgess

The video – which will arrive on the Grammy winner’s official YouTube channel on Wednesday (19.10.2022) – will spread the self-love anthem’s message via young people who have experienced the pressures of social media.

Last week, Christina – who is mother to 14-year-old son Max with her ex Jordan Bratman and eight-year-old daughter Summer Rain her fiance Matthew Rutler – first teased the video to ‘Beautiful (2022 Version)’ “in celebration” of World Mental Health Day.

She tweeted: “In celebration of the 20 year anniversary of Stripped and World Mental Health Day, I’m honored to share a new music video for Beautiful, coming October 19th. [purple heart emoji]

“Tune out and turn in. Take your space, log off, put your mind, body, and soul first.”

Christina Aguilera – Stripped (20th Anniversary Edition)

1. Stripped Intro

2. Can’t Hold Us Down (featuring Lil’ Kim)

3. Walk Away

4. Fighter

5. Primer Amor Interlude

6. Infatuation

7. Loves Embrace Interlude

8. Loving Me 4 Me

9. Impossible

10. Underappreciated

11. Beautiful

12. Make Over

13. Cruz

14. Soar

15. Get Mine, Get Yours

16. Dirrty (featuring Redman)

17. Stripped, Pt. 2

18. The Voice Within

19. I’m OK

20. Keep on Singin’ My Song

Bonus Tracks-Digital Edition

21. I Will Be (“Dirrty” b-side)

22. Beautiful (Benny Benassi Remix)

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

