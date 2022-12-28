Chvrches’ Iain Cook Has A Side Project Called Protection - Noise11.com

In 2022 Chvrches Iain Cook teamed up with Scott Paterson, ex-Sons & Daughters, for a new project called Protection.

Cook is a founding member of Chvrches, forming the band in Glasgow in September 2011. Paterson’s band Sons & Daughters formed in Glasgow in 2001 and broke up in 2012.

So far, two songs have come from the collaboration, ‘Still Love You’ in October and ‘Doll’ in November.

Me and Scott have just released our new choon Doll @protectionsound We are so glad to get this second track out into the world. Streaming link is in bio if you fancy a listen. 🎹⚡️💙 pic.twitter.com/EtpZxd3U4L — Iain Cook (@Iain_A_Cook) November 11, 2022

'Doll’ started off as a very different sounding song. Much slower and with a glowing synthwave feel. But the final result is a really fun one to stick on in the car, it always suggested ideas of travel and motion; driving at night. pic.twitter.com/HAbd65S14h — Protection (@protectionsound) November 15, 2022

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

For all of todays music news FREE and IN FULL click the Noise11.com link in the description.

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

