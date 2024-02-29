Cigarettes After Sex Announce 2025 Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Cigarettes After Sex will play Australian dates on March 2025.
In July this year the band will release their third album ‘X’s’. A song from that album ‘Tejano Blue’ popped out this week.
Cigarettes After Sex formed in El Paso, Texas in 2008. The new album ‘X’s’ is about growing up in the area.
CIGARETTES AFTER SEX
X’S WORLD TOUR 2025
Wed 12 Mar – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Fri 14 Mar – ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney
Mon 17 Mar – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
