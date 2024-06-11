Cold Chisel Add Six More Shows To The Big Five-O Tour - Noise11.com

After selling out 16 shows last week Cold Chisel have announced six for shows The Big Five-O 50th anniversary tour.
“We were completely blown away by the response last week,” said Cold Chisel frontman Jimmy Barnes. “The demand for tickets was bigger than anything we’ve ever seen before.”
The new shows are for Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra and the Hunter Valley.
“Unfortunately we can’t do gigs everywhere so we’ve tried to get to the places where the outcry was loudest. That’s why we’ve added new shows in Canberra and the Hunter Valley, as well as additional gigs in Brisbane and Sydney plus two more in Melbourne,” says Chisel guitarist/vocalist Ian Moss. “The reaction of our fans has really fired us up – we can’t wait to play for everyone.”
As part of the 50th anniversary Cold Chisel will release an all-new Best of with a remake of Don Walker’s ‘You’ve Got To Move’.
NEW SHOWS
Wednesday, 30 October 2024
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Boondall QLD
Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews
Friday, 22 November 2024
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
Saturday, 23 November 2024
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
Thursday, 28 November 2024
Patrick White Lawns, Canberra ACT
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
Saturday, 30 November 2024
Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW
Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour
Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews
Wednesday, 4 December 2024
QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park NSW
Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews
General public tickets to the above shows go on sale on Tuesday, 18 June at 1.00pm AEST.
Go to coldchisel.com/tour-dates for details
