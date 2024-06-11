Cold Chisel Add Six More Shows To The Big Five-O Tour - Noise11.com

After selling out 16 shows last week Cold Chisel have announced six for shows The Big Five-O 50th anniversary tour.

“We were completely blown away by the response last week,” said Cold Chisel frontman Jimmy Barnes. “The demand for tickets was bigger than anything we’ve ever seen before.”

The new shows are for Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra and the Hunter Valley.

“Unfortunately we can’t do gigs everywhere so we’ve tried to get to the places where the outcry was loudest. That’s why we’ve added new shows in Canberra and the Hunter Valley, as well as additional gigs in Brisbane and Sydney plus two more in Melbourne,” says Chisel guitarist/vocalist Ian Moss. “The reaction of our fans has really fired us up – we can’t wait to play for everyone.”

As part of the 50th anniversary Cold Chisel will release an all-new Best of with a remake of Don Walker’s ‘You’ve Got To Move’.

NEW SHOWS

Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Boondall QLD

Special guest: Karen Lee Andrews

Friday, 22 November 2024

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, 23 November 2024

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Thursday, 28 November 2024

Patrick White Lawns, Canberra ACT

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

Saturday, 30 November 2024

Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

Presented by Red Hot Summer Tour

Special guests: The Cruel Sea, Birds of Tokyo, The Superjesus and Karen Lee Andrews

Wednesday, 4 December 2024

QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park NSW

Special guests: The Cruel Sea and Karen Lee Andrews

General public tickets to the above shows go on sale on Tuesday, 18 June at 1.00pm AEST.

Go to coldchisel.com/tour-dates for details

