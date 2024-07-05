 Coldplay Pay Out Millions To Former Manager - Noise11.com
Coldplay Pay Out Millions To Former Manager

by Paul Cashmere on July 5, 2024

Coldplay have settled with their former manager Dave Holmes with a seven-figure sum for unpaid commissions.

Holmes exited the employ of Coldplay in 2022 then sued for £10m over missing commissions for the ‘Everyday Life’ (2019) and ‘Music of the Spheres’ (2021) Coldplay albums.

Coldplay counter sued £14 million claiming Holmes overspent by more than £17 million but then settled to stop matters becoming public record. The band decided that it was better to put up, shut up and move on.

Phil Harvey, a friend of Martin, is now managing the operation.

