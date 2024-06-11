 Coldplay Premiere New Song ‘All My Love’ in Athens - Noise11.com
Coldplay Premiere New Song ‘All My Love’ in Athens

by Paul Cashmere on June 11, 2024

in News

Coldplay premiered an unlisted new song called ‘All My Love’ at their show in Athens, Greece this week.

At the show on June 9 at Olympic Stadium in Athens, ‘All My Love’ was kept for last and performed alone by Chris Martin without the band.

Chris Martin returned to the stage after Coldplay performed ‘Biutyful’ and said, “We have a new song which you weren’t supposed to hear until September but I’m going to play it for you now one time. It would be better if you didn’t put this on the internet. I know that is difficult to ask. But we you can just treat this like a rehearsal between us.

Coldplay setlist, Athens, Greece, 9 June 2024

Higher Power (from Music of the Spheres, 2021)
Adventure of a Lifetime (from A Headful of Dreams, 2015)
Paradise (from Mylo Xyloto, 2011)
The Scientist (from A Rush of Blood to the Head, 2002)

Act .ii. Moons
Viva la Vida (from Viva la Vida or Death and all his Friends, 2008)
Hymn for the Weekend (from A Headful of Dreams, 2015)
Up&Up (from A Headful of Dreams, 2015)
Politik (from A Rush of Blood to the Head, 2002)
Yellow (from Parachutes, 2000)

Act .iii. Stars
Human Heart (from Music of the Spheres, 2021)
People of the Pride (from Music of the Spheres, 2021)
Clocks (from A Rush of Blood to the Head, 2002)
Infinity Sign (from Music of the Spheres, 2021)
Something Just Like This (from Kaleidoscope, 2017)
Midnight (from Ghost Stories, 2014)
My Universe (from Music of the Spheres, 2021)
A Sky Full of Stars (from Ghost Stories, 2014)

Act .iv. Home
Sparks (from Parachutes, 2000)
Don’t Panic (from Parachutes, 2000)
The Jumbotron Song
Fix You (from X&Y, 2005)
Biutyful (from Music of the Spheres, 2021)
All My Love (new and unreleased)

Coldplay will perform in Australia and New Zealand in October/November 2024

OCTOBER 2024
30 – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
31 – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

NOVEMBER 2024
2 – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
3 – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
6 – Sydney, Accor Stadium
7 – Sydney, Accor Stadium
9 – Sydney, Accor Stadium
10 – Sydney, Accor Stadium
13 – Auckland , Eden Park
15 – Auckland , Eden Park
16 – Auckland , Eden Park

