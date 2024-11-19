 Coldplay ‘The Karate Kid’ Video Filmed In Melbourne Starring Ralph Macchio Premieres - Noise11.com
The Coldplay video for ‘The Karate Kid, filmed on location in Melbourne a few weeks back when the band was touring Australia, has premiered.

The Coldplay ‘The Karate Kid’ video features the star of the original ‘The Karate Kid’ movie Ralph Macchio, who flew to Melbourne for the filming and made a cameo at the second Coldplay show in Melbourne. That cameo was all part of this video.

The video is a Chris Candy production. Candy also recently shot Coldplay’s ‘All My Love’ video.

‘The Karate Kid’ was shot around Melbourne with Macchio first seen busking along the Yarra River then outside the State Library on Swanston Street, the same street AC/DC ‘It’s a Long Way To The Top’ was filmed with the band performing on the back of a truck.

Macchio is then seen busking outside Marvel Stadium, where Coldplay was performing that evening, when he scores a couple of tickets from a shady scalper, played by Melbourne actor Arthur Giamalidis. Arthur has appeared in ‘Underbelly Files: Chopper’, ‘Wentworth’ and most recently starred in the SBS series ‘Swift Street’.

Macchio then heads into the concert with his scalpers ticket which just happened to get him into the front row. Well done Arthur. Low and behold Chris Martin can’t sing but as luck would have it Macchio not only gets to the front row but also takes with him a sign saying ‘I can sing” and Martin plucks him from the crowd to sing the song.

There is also another surprise cameo in the video … Beyoncé. Well, not the real one but the Melbourne building based on the shape of Beyoncé’s body.

Coldplay Ralph Macchio The Karate Kid

Ralph Macchio filming Coldplay’s ‘The Karate Kid’ video at Marvel Stadium Melbourne with Premiere Tower, designed on the body of Beyoncé, in the background

Watch ‘The Karate Kid’ video by Coldplay:

Macchio will return to ‘The Karate Kid’ franchise in ‘The Karate Kid: Legends’ to be released 25 May, 2025.

