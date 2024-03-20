Coldplay To Headline BBC Big Weekend 2024 - Noise11.com

Coldplay are the final headliners confirmed for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

Coldplay – who are also headlining Glastonbury in June – are set to top the bill on Sunday, May 26, at the youth radio station’s three-day festival, which takes place at Stockwood Park in Luton, Bedfordshire this year.

Coldplay said: “We wouldn’t be anywhere without Radio 1 and we’re super excited to come to Luton this year and play Big Weekend.”

Declan McKenna, Olly Alexander, Sabrina Carpenter, Vampire Weekend will also play the main stage.

Plus, the likes of beabadoobee, CMAT, Everything Everything, and Teddy Swims will perform on the New Music Stage.

RAYE is set to headline on Saturday, May 25.

Other main stage performers that day include Aitch, Griff, Joel Corry, Mabel and Rag’n’Bone Man.

Charli XCX will headline the New Music Stage, which will also see performances from The Last Dinner Party, Shygirl and Tems.

Drum and bass legends Chase and Status are headlining the night before, and will be joined by the likes of Becky Hill, Ella Henderson and Rudimental.

Another big artist will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

