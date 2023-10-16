 Colin Hay Puts Up Dates For Mid 2024 - Noise11.com
Colin Hay is getting in early with an Australian tour set for the middle of 2024.

Colin is bringing his band back to Australia for an east coast tour starting in Geelong in 29 June 2024.

Colin’s band is from Cuba, SanMiguel Perez (guitar/tres/vocals), Yosmel Montejo(bass/vocals) and Jimmy Branly (drums). Rounding out the front line of the band is Peru’s own Cecilia Noël (percussion/vocals) and Grammy Award-winning Scheila Gonzalez (keyboard/flute/sax/vocals) whose family hails from Guatemala.

Tour Dates:
Saturday 29th June – Costa Hall, Geelong Performing Arts Centre, Vic
Sunday 30th June – Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne, Vic
Wednesday 3rd July – Big Red Bash, Birdsville QLD
Friday 5th July – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
Saturday 6th July – Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW
Sunday 7th July – Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Presale : Monday 23rd October at 10am until 10am Wednesday 25th October
On-sale : Wednesday 25th October 10am

