Control The Sun Release New Single ‘Pyre' - Noise11 Music News

Adelaide progressive metal band Control The Sun have returned with their second single, ‘Pyre’, building on the momentum created by their debut release and first live appearance earlier this year.

by Paul Cashmere

Adelaide progressive metal band Control The Sun have unveiled their second single, ‘Pyre’, a track centred on themes of renewal and transformation and delivered through the group’s blend of complex arrangements, melodic hooks and heavy riffing. The release follows the band’s debut single ‘Say It’s Over’ and comes only months after the group made its live debut opening the Froth And Fury event in Adelaide.

Control The Sun has emerged from Adelaide’s long-established heavy music community, bringing together musicians from local acts Japam and Colibrium. The five-piece features Chris Gard, Jack Thomson, Christian Tassone, Matt Mitris and Gerard Kotlowy, all veterans of the city’s heavy scene.

According to the band, ‘Pyre’ takes inspiration from ancient funeral rituals in which deceased royalty were cremated to aid their passage into the afterlife. The song uses those traditions as a metaphor for cleansing and new beginnings.

Musically, the track places a heavy emphasis on a central guitar riff while continuing the band’s stated objective of combining aggression with detailed arrangements and memorable melodies. A self-produced video has also been released alongside the single.

The new release further establishes the identity that Control The Sun introduced with ‘Say It’s Over’. That debut examined themes of lost youth and the difficulties associated with abandoning destructive habits. The band previously said the song was intended to resonate with anyone who has experienced the bittersweet passage of time.

Despite being a new name, Control The Sun’s members bring considerable experience to the project. The group describes its vision as creating “fun, interesting and memorable heavy music” that translates to the stage while continuing to challenge the musicians creatively.

The band has also commenced work with Australian producer and engineer Forrester Savell, whose production credits across progressive and heavy music have made him one of the country’s most recognisable studio figures. The collaboration signals further ambitions for the Adelaide act as it develops its catalogue.

Control The Sun’s next performance will take place at Downpour in Adelaide in August as the band continues building momentum from its first two releases.

Date:

Sat, Aug 8, Adelaide, Unibar

Tickets from Moshtix.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

Bluesky

Instagram

X (Twitter)