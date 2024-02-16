Corey Glover of Living Colour Reveals His New Band Sonic Animation - Noise11.com

Corey Glover of Living Colour has formed Sonic Animation, a new band featuring Mike Orlando (Adrenaline Mob), bassist Booker King and drummer Taykwuan Jackson.

The band has premiered with the song ‘I Am’ with the album ‘It Is What It Is’ to follow in May. The video for ‘I Am’ was directed by Tom Flynn (who has directed videos for Buckcherry and Lamb of God.

Glover released his first solo album ‘In From The Storm – The Music of Jimi Hendrix’ in 1995 and his most recent ‘The Pledge’ in 2012. He has also released ‘Original Human Music’ with Ultraphonix in 2018 and ‘Pragmatic Sanction’ with Disciples of Verity in 2020.

The last Living Colour album was ‘Shade’ in 2017.

Living Colour toured Australia in 2023 with Extreme.

Watch the Living Colour interview with Vernon Reid.

