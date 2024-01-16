COTERIE Continue To Be One Of Australia’s Most Played Acts On Radio - Noise11.com

With the first airplay charts of 2024 now coming through Perth indie act COTERIE has one of the most played songs on Australian radio at the start of the year with ‘Paradise’.

COTERIE is the Fisher brothers, born in New Zealand but raised in Perth. Tyler Fisher, Joshua Fisher, Brandford Fisher, Conrad Fisher come from a musical family. Their parents were musicians in New Zealand before they relocated from Auckland to Western Australia,

The brothers have been singing together since 2016 and released their first single ‘Where We Began’ in 2019. Their 2021 song ‘Cool It Down’ was a Top 40 hit in New Zealand in 2021. Their debut album ‘COTERIE’ was a no 6 record in New Zealand and has been certified GOLD by RMNZ.

Australian radio has 11 Aussie acts in the Top 40 airplay chart this week. ARIA has three.

