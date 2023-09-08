 Country Star Zach Bryan Arrested In Oklahoma - Noise11.com
Zach Bryan mug shot

Zach Bryan mug shot

Country Star Zach Bryan Arrested In Oklahoma

by Paul Cashmere on September 8, 2023

in News

Country singer Zach Bryan was arrested in Oklahoma today on an ‘Obstruction of Justice’ charge.

While at this stage it is unknown what Bryan did, the charge is described as “a broad crime that may include acts such as perjury, making false statements to officials, witness tampering, jury tampering, destruction of evidence, and many others”.

Bryan took to social media to apologise for whatever it is he has done. “Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said. I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers”.

Bryan has released four albums. His most recent ‘Zach Bryan’ reached no 1 in the USA.

