Court Rules Roger Waters Can Perform In Frankfurt - Noise11.com

Court Rules Roger Waters Can Perform In Frankfurt

by Paul Cashmere on April 26, 2023

in News

A German Court has found that Roger Waters’ concert in Frankfurt on May 28 can go ahead.

The City of Frankfurt tried to have the show cancelled because of what they called “persistent anti-Israel behaviour”. Waters other German concerts in Hamburg, Cologne, Berlin and Munich were unaffected by the Frankfurt decision.

The Frankfurt concert venue is another problem. Festhalle is where thousands of Jewish people were taken to in 1938 before being shipped off to concentration camps.

The court ruled in favour of Waters because his concerts are “a work of art”.

Roger Waters May 25 ‘This Is Not A Drill’ concert in Prague will be streamed live to cinemas around the world. The concert will appear in 1500 cinemas in 50 countries.

WHERE:
Roger Waters ‘This Is Not A Drill’ will be shown in cinemas worldwide via Trafalgar Releasing in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment. Visit www.ThisIsNotADrillFilm.com for the most up-to-date information about participating cinemas globally.

WHEN:
Thursday 25 May 2023. *However to suit local time zones the event has been time shifted in many territories with Australiasia broadcasting on Friday 26 May. Check the website for full details and timings.

Roger Waters ‘This Is Not A Drill’ setlist
Set 1
Comfortably Numb (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)
The Happiest Days of Our Lives (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)
Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2 (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)
Another Brick in the Wall, Part 3 (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)
The Powers That Be (from Radio K.A.O.S., 1987)
The Bravery of Being Out of Range (from Amused To Death, 1992)
The Bar (new)
Have a Cigar (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)
Wish You Were Here (from Pink Floyd, Wish You Were Here, 1975)
Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts VI-IX) (from Pink Floyd, Wish You Were Here, 1975)
Sheep (from Pink Floyd, Animals, 1977)

Set 2
In the Flesh (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)
Run Like Hell (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)
Déjà Vu (from Is This The Life We Really Want, 2017)
Is This the Life We Really Want? (from Is This The Life We Really Want, 2017)
Money (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)
Us and Them (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)
Any Colour You Like (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)
Brain Damage (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)
Eclipse (from Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon, 1973)
Two Suns in the Sunset (from Pink Floyd, The Final Cut, 1983)
The Bar (Reprise) (new)

Outside the Wall (from Pink Floyd, The Wall, 1979)

