Courtney Barnett Doco Is Going To Streaming Services - Noise11.com

Following a well-received cinema release in December, Anonymous Club – the ‘inspirational’ (MOJO), ‘deeply intimate’ (The Guardian) and ‘bruisingly candid’ (The Observer) portrait of enigmatic Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett, streams in the UK and Ireland from 30 January.
The feature documentary will be available on iTunes/Apple TV, Google Play, Amazon Prime, Microsoft, Sky Store, Curzon Home Cinema and Doc’n Roll TV. Anonymous Club is available to pre-order on iTunes
Accompanied by Barnett’s audio diaries, Anonymous Club is directed by long-time collaborator Danny Cohen, and shot on 16mm over a three-year period on tour in Europe, the US, Asia and Australia.
