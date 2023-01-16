 Courtney Barnett Doco Is Going To Streaming Services - Noise11.com
Courtney Barnett performs in the ABC Melbourne Studio Foyer celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Archie Roach album Charcoal Road. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Courtney Barnett. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Courtney Barnett Doco Is Going To Streaming Services

by Paul Cashmere on January 17, 2023

in News

Following a well-received cinema release in December, Anonymous Club – the ‘inspirational’ (MOJO), ‘deeply intimate’ (The Guardian) and ‘bruisingly candid’ (The Observer) portrait of enigmatic Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett, streams in the UK and Ireland from 30 January.

The feature documentary will be available on iTunes/Apple TV, Google Play, Amazon Prime, Microsoft, Sky Store, Curzon Home Cinema and Doc’n Roll TV. Anonymous Club is available to pre-order on iTunes

Accompanied by Barnett’s audio diaries, Anonymous Club is directed by long-time collaborator Danny Cohen, and shot on 16mm over a three-year period on tour in Europe, the US, Asia and Australia.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Starts Rehearsals For Next Tour

Taylor Swift is in rehearsals for 'The Eras Tour'.

January 10, 2023
French Montana
Gunfire Disrupts French Montana Miami Video Shoot

At least ten people have been injured after gunfire erupted during French Montana's video shoot in Miami on Thursday night.

January 7, 2023
Adele 30
Adele Suffering Back Issues In Vegas

Adele opened up about her chronic back pain during her recent Las Vegas residency performance.

January 5, 2023
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Spent 2022 Breaking The Rules

Melbourne’s King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard released their 19th studio album this year … and their 20th … and their 21st … and their 22nd … and their 23rd.

December 30, 2022
Jamie xx Falls festival promo shot
New Music From Jamie xx and Oliver Sim But There Is Nothing New for The xx

While Jamie xx and Oliver Sim have been knocking out solo new music in 2022 all is quiet so far for their collective The xx.

December 29, 2022
Darren Middleton (right) with Kram of Spiderbait at the Recovery 20th Anniversary Reunion was held at Lulie Street Tavern on Sunday 31 July 2016
Darren Middleton Premieres New Song ‘For This’

Ex-Powderfinger guitarist Darren Middleton released a new solo track ‘For This’ just before Christmas.

December 29, 2022
Sam Ryder photo from Warner Music
Sam Ryder Is Touring With Dislocated Shoulder and Broken Toe

Sam Ryder has been nursing a dislocated shoulder and broken toe while on tour.

December 16, 2022