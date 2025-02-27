Craig David & Tiwa Savage Premiere New Song ‘Commitment’ - Noise11.com

Craig David has teamed up with Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage for a new song ‘Commitment’.

Craig says, “Commitment’ is a song all about relationships and how any real meaningful relationships need commitment when things get tough. Having Tiwa Savage bless this song with her beautiful voice & bring her side of this love story was the perfect full circle of how honest communication in unison leads to harmony.”

Craig David’s last album was ’22’ in 2022. ‘Commitment follows the two singles ‘In Your Hands’ (2024) and ‘SOS’ (2025).

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

