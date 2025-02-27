Craig David & Tiwa Savage Premiere New Song ‘Commitment’ - Noise11.com

Craig David has teamed up with Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage for a new song ‘Commitment’.
Craig says, “Commitment’ is a song all about relationships and how any real meaningful relationships need commitment when things get tough. Having Tiwa Savage bless this song with her beautiful voice & bring her side of this love story was the perfect full circle of how honest communication in unison leads to harmony.”
Craig David’s last album was ’22’ in 2022. ‘Commitment follows the two singles ‘In Your Hands’ (2024) and ‘SOS’ (2025).
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook