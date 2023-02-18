 Crazy Horse To Release Album of Neil, Billy, Nils and Ralph Solo Songs - Noise11.com
Crazy Horse To Release Album of Neil, Billy, Nils and Ralph Solo Songs

by Paul Cashmere on February 18, 2023

in News

Crazy Horse members Neil Young, Billy Talbot, Nils Lofgren and Ralph Molina will release one album featuring their individual solo projects on the new album ‘All Roads Lead Home’.

The first sample of the album is the Nils Lofren song ‘You Will Never Know’.

hree dear, old friends and bandmates for over 50 years, Ralph Molina, Billy Talbot and Nils Lofgren, kept writing and recording songs in their homes during the ongoing pandemic and are proud to share this collection of their music. Their lifelong friend and bandmate Neil Young, added a special track to complete this 10 song compilation.
For friends with deep bonds, though at times on different paths, they found that, All Roads Lead Home.

ALL ROADS LEAD HOME track listing:

1. RAIN – Billy Talbot
2. YOU WILL NEVER KNOW – Nils Lofgren
3. IT’S MAGICAL – Ralph Molina
4. SONG OF THE SEASONS – Neil Young
5. CHERISH – Billy Talbot
6. FILL MY CUP – Nils Lofgren
7. LOOK THROUGH THE EYES OF YOUR HEART – Ralph Molina
8. THE HUNTER – Billy Talbot
9. GO WITH ME – Nils Lofgren
10. JUST FOR YOU – Ralph Molina

