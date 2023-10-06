 Crossbone Skully featuring Def Leppard’s Phil Collen Premiere ‘The Boom Went The Boom’ - Noise11.com
Crossbone Skully L-R- Sam Bam Koltun, Chris Wyse, Tommy Henriksen, Tuesdai, Anna Cara Credit- Jason Mayer

Crossbone Skully L-R- Sam Bam Koltun, Chris Wyse, Tommy Henriksen, Tuesdai, Anna Cara Credit- Jason Mayer

Crossbone Skully featuring Def Leppard’s Phil Collen Premiere ‘The Boom Went The Boom’

Crossbone Skully, the band featuring Def Leppard’s Phil Collen and Alice Cooper/Hollywood Vampires guitarist Tommy Henriksen, have another preview from their upcoming 2024 album self titled debut album.

Check out ‘The Boom Went The Boom’.

Tommy Henriken says, says: “Like dynamite beneath deceit, ‘The Boom Went The Boom’ reveals the truth’s explosive power in song, shattering masks and echoing the reckoning of lies, for when trust erodes, The Misfits Will Rise!”

“I love the Crossbone Skully record and I’ve always loved Tommy’s voice, especially as we’ve got to sing live together a few times,” shares Phil Collen. “I’ve always wanted to hear that voice on something like this, so here it is, finally! I’m totally thrilled to be a part of it!”

The album features Henriksen on vocals and bass and was recorded by guitarist Tommy Denander (Alice Cooper), keyboardist Jamie Muhoberac (My Chemical Romance, John Mayer, Seal), bassist Chris Wyse (Hollywood Vampires, Ace Frehley, the Cult, Ozzy Osbourne), drummer Glen Sobel (Alice Cooper, Hollywood Vampires), the late UFO bassist Pete Way and producer/mixer Mike Plotnikoff (AC/DC, Cher, Aerosmith). Mutt Lange came out of retirement to act as executive producer.

