Crowded House Set New Gravity New Zealand and Australia Dates - Noise11.com

Crowded House have a stack of New Zealand and Australia dates in support of the eighth album ‘Gravity Stairs’.

‘Gravity Stairs’ will be released on 31 May 2024. Neil Finn says, “The Gravity Stairs are symbolic of the struggle to ascend, acknowledging the opposing forces of weight on the mechanics of living. It’s an act of will every day.”

Gravity Stairs Tour Australian and New Zealand Dates:

Sat 09 Nov – Wellington – TSB Arena

Tue 12 Nov – Dunedin – Town Hall

Wed 13 Nov – Christchurch – Wolfbrook Arena

Tue 19 Nov – Palmerston North – Regent On Broadway

Wed 20 Nov – Tauranga – Mercury Baypark Arena

Fri 22 Nov – Hamilton – Globox Arena, Claudelands

Sat 23 Nov – Auckland – Spark Arena

Fri 29 Nov – Perth – Kings Park & Botanic Garden

Wed 04 Dec – Sydney – Opera House Forecourt

Thu 05 Dec – Sydney – Opera House Forecourt

Tue 10 Dec – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena

Fri 13 Dec – Newcastle – Entertainment Centre

Sat 14 Dec – Brisbane – Entertainment Centre

Live Nation Pre-Sale: Wednesday, May 29 12pm until Thursday, May 30 11am

General Public On-sale: Thursday, May 30 12pm

