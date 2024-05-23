Crowded House Set New Gravity New Zealand and Australia Dates - Noise11.com

Crowded House have a stack of New Zealand and Australia dates in support of the eighth album ‘Gravity Stairs’.
‘Gravity Stairs’ will be released on 31 May 2024. Neil Finn says, “The Gravity Stairs are symbolic of the struggle to ascend, acknowledging the opposing forces of weight on the mechanics of living. It’s an act of will every day.”
Gravity Stairs Tour Australian and New Zealand Dates:
Sat 09 Nov – Wellington – TSB Arena
Tue 12 Nov – Dunedin – Town Hall
Wed 13 Nov – Christchurch – Wolfbrook Arena
Tue 19 Nov – Palmerston North – Regent On Broadway
Wed 20 Nov – Tauranga – Mercury Baypark Arena
Fri 22 Nov – Hamilton – Globox Arena, Claudelands
Sat 23 Nov – Auckland – Spark Arena
Fri 29 Nov – Perth – Kings Park & Botanic Garden
Wed 04 Dec – Sydney – Opera House Forecourt
Thu 05 Dec – Sydney – Opera House Forecourt
Tue 10 Dec – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena
Fri 13 Dec – Newcastle – Entertainment Centre
Sat 14 Dec – Brisbane – Entertainment Centre
Live Nation Pre-Sale: Wednesday, May 29 12pm until Thursday, May 30 11am
General Public On-sale: Thursday, May 30 12pm
