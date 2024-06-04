 Cyndi Lauper Announces Her Farewell Tour - Noise11.com
Cyndi Lauper at Rod Laver Arena on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Cyndi Lauper Announces Her Farewell Tour

by Paul Cashmere on June 4, 2024

in News

Cyndi Lauper will be done with touring after one farewell tour.

Lauper has announced her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun farewell tour will commence in North America in Montreal, Canada on October 18. Prior to that Lauper has two dates in the UK (including Glastonbury) and one in Brazil for Rock In Rio.

Cyndi Lauper dates:
06-26 London, England – Royal Albert Hall
06-29 Somerset, England – Glastonbury
09-20 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Rock in Rio
10-18 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

Girls Just Want To have Fun farewell tour dates:

10-20 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
10-24 Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
10-26 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
10-27 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
10-30 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
11-01 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
11-03 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
11-06 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
11-08 Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Hollywood
11-10 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
11-12 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
11-14 Austin, TX – Moody Center
11-16 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
11-19 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
11-20 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
11-23 Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome
11-24 Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
11-26 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
11-30 Portland, OR – Moda Center
12-01 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
12-04 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
12-05 Chicago, IL – United Center

Lauper last toured Australia with Rod Stewart in 2023.

This week her documentary ‘Let The Canary Sing’ premieres on Paramount+.

