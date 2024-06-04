Cyndi Lauper Announces Her Farewell Tour - Noise11.com

Cyndi Lauper will be done with touring after one farewell tour.

Lauper has announced her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun farewell tour will commence in North America in Montreal, Canada on October 18. Prior to that Lauper has two dates in the UK (including Glastonbury) and one in Brazil for Rock In Rio.

Cyndi Lauper dates:

06-26 London, England – Royal Albert Hall

06-29 Somerset, England – Glastonbury

09-20 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Rock in Rio

10-18 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

Girls Just Want To have Fun farewell tour dates:

10-20 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

10-24 Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

10-26 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10-27 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

10-30 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

11-01 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

11-03 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

11-06 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

11-08 Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Hollywood

11-10 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

11-12 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

11-14 Austin, TX – Moody Center

11-16 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

11-19 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

11-20 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

11-23 Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

11-24 Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

11-26 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

11-30 Portland, OR – Moda Center

12-01 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

12-04 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

12-05 Chicago, IL – United Center

Lauper last toured Australia with Rod Stewart in 2023.

This week her documentary ‘Let The Canary Sing’ premieres on Paramount+.

