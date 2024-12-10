Damiano David of Måneskin To See The World In 2025 - Noise11.com

Damiano David of Måneskin is heading out on a global solo tour in 2025.
Damiano will start his tour in Poland on September 11, 2025 and has included Australian dates in October. The tour will then end in the USA on 16 December.
Damiano said: “I’m beyond excited to announce my first ever world tour as a solo artist. I can’t wait to connect with all of you in person and share my new music. Every city is going to be a celebration of the music, the fans, and the journey we’re all about to go on together. See you out there!”
Måneskin are the Italian band who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021. In 2024, Damiano released two singles, ‘Silverlines’ and ‘Born With A Broken Heart’.
Tour Dates
Thu Sept 11 – Poland, Warsaw – COS Torwar
Sat Sept 13 – Germany, Berlin – Uber Eats Music Hall
Mon Sept 15 – Netherlands, Amsterdam – AFAS Live
Wed Sept 17 – Germany, Cologne – Palladium
Sun Sept 21 – Spain, Barcelona – Razzmatazz
Mon Sept 22 – Spain, Madrid – La Riviera
Fri Sept 26 – France, Paris – Zénith Paris – La Villette
Sun Sept 28 – UK, London – Roundhouse
Thu Oct 02 – Belgium, Brussels – Forest National Club
Sat Oct 04 – Switzerland, Zurich – Halle622
Tue Oct 07 – Italy, Milan – Unipol Forum
Sat Oct 11 – Italy, Rome – Palazzo dello Sport
Wed Oct 22 – Australia, Sydney – Enmore Theatre
Fri Oct 24 – Australia, Melbourne – Forum
Mon Oct 27 – Japan, Tokyo – Tokyo Garden Theater
Wed Oct 29 – Japan, Osaka – Zepp Osaka Bayside
Fri Nov 07 – Brazil, Sao Paulo – Tokio Marine Hall
Sun Nov 09 – Chile, Santiago – Teatro Caupolican
Tue Nov 11 – Argentina, Buenos Aires – Complejo C Art Media
Thu Nov 13 – Colombia, Bogotà – Teatro Royal Center
Mon Nov 17 – Mexico, Mexico City – Auditorio BlackBerry
Fri Nov 21 – USA, Seattle – Paramount Theatre
Sun Nov 23 – USA, San Francisco – The Masonic
Tue Nov 25 – USA, Los Angeles – The Wiltern
Sat Nov 29 – USA, Chicago – The Riviera Theatre
Sun Nov 30 – USA, Detroit – The Fillmore Detroit
Tue Dec 02 – Canada, Toronto – HISTORY
Thu Dec 04 – Canada, Montreal – MTELUS
Sat Dec 06 – USA, Philadelphia – The Fillmore Philadelphia
Mon Dec 08 – USA, New York – Brooklyn Paramount
Tue Dec 16 – USA, Washington DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring
