Damiano David of Måneskin To See The World In 2025 - Noise11.com

Damiano David of Måneskin is heading out on a global solo tour in 2025.

Damiano will start his tour in Poland on September 11, 2025 and has included Australian dates in October. The tour will then end in the USA on 16 December.

Damiano said: “I’m beyond excited to announce my first ever world tour as a solo artist. I can’t wait to connect with all of you in person and share my new music. Every city is going to be a celebration of the music, the fans, and the journey we’re all about to go on together. See you out there!”

Måneskin are the Italian band who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021. In 2024, Damiano released two singles, ‘Silverlines’ and ‘Born With A Broken Heart’.

Tour Dates

Thu Sept 11 – Poland, Warsaw – COS Torwar

Sat Sept 13 – Germany, Berlin – Uber Eats Music Hall

Mon Sept 15 – Netherlands, Amsterdam – AFAS Live

Wed Sept 17 – Germany, Cologne – Palladium

Sun Sept 21 – Spain, Barcelona – Razzmatazz

Mon Sept 22 – Spain, Madrid – La Riviera

Fri Sept 26 – France, Paris – Zénith Paris – La Villette

Sun Sept 28 – UK, London – Roundhouse

Thu Oct 02 – Belgium, Brussels – Forest National Club

Sat Oct 04 – Switzerland, Zurich – Halle622

Tue Oct 07 – Italy, Milan – Unipol Forum

Sat Oct 11 – Italy, Rome – Palazzo dello Sport

Wed Oct 22 – Australia, Sydney – Enmore Theatre

Fri Oct 24 – Australia, Melbourne – Forum

Mon Oct 27 – Japan, Tokyo – Tokyo Garden Theater

Wed Oct 29 – Japan, Osaka – Zepp Osaka Bayside

Fri Nov 07 – Brazil, Sao Paulo – Tokio Marine Hall

Sun Nov 09 – Chile, Santiago – Teatro Caupolican

Tue Nov 11 – Argentina, Buenos Aires – Complejo C Art Media

Thu Nov 13 – Colombia, Bogotà – Teatro Royal Center

Mon Nov 17 – Mexico, Mexico City – Auditorio BlackBerry

Fri Nov 21 – USA, Seattle – Paramount Theatre

Sun Nov 23 – USA, San Francisco – The Masonic

Tue Nov 25 – USA, Los Angeles – The Wiltern

Sat Nov 29 – USA, Chicago – The Riviera Theatre

Sun Nov 30 – USA, Detroit – The Fillmore Detroit

Tue Dec 02 – Canada, Toronto – HISTORY

Thu Dec 04 – Canada, Montreal – MTELUS

Sat Dec 06 – USA, Philadelphia – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Mon Dec 08 – USA, New York – Brooklyn Paramount

Tue Dec 16 – USA, Washington DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring

