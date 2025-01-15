Dan Kelly Premieres ‘The Sea Shepherd Cook’ With Jess Ribeiro - Noise11.com

Dan Kelly has a new music video for the third single from his 2024 album ‘Goldfeels’. ‘The Sea Shepherd Cook’ features Jess Ribeiro.

The video was directed by auteur, magician and philosopher Sunny Leunig and shot by Justin Oleyar, ‘The Sea Shepherd Cook’ features a beautiful array of Southern Ocean images very kindly donated by the CSIRO Hobart Division and also features the gorgeous vocal stylings of Jess Ribeiro, who is played by an animated Albatross.

“I made up this one after an introduction to night kayaking, Tasmanian whiskey and homemade patè by the great Tasmanian author Richard Flanagan,” explains Dan. “Wandering through the Hobart docks the next morning, grimly trying to work this melange through brainial, muscular and digestive systems, I spied the good ship ‘Steve Irwin’ at berth.

On the dock by the gangplank was a blackboard chalked with a request for donated ingredients for the galley, featuring a list of the most convoluted vegan products I had ever seen. It was a veritable cornucopia of complications from nutritional yeast flakes to rain-activated rice. I wondered to myself, always on the lookout for an escape from reality, whether a job as a Sea Shepherd cook could be my thing.

The righteous glamour, the Anthony kudos I would receive from my Environmental Science 1993 alumni, the beard and the skivy; would it be worth the sea sickness, the juggling of food allergies, the dank passive-aggressive talk among the crew after another bowl of failed Ottolenghi vegan chowder? I decided it easier to write myself the job in song.”

‘GOLDFEELS’ was produced and engineered by multi-instrumentalist Dan Luscombe (Courtney Barnett, The Drones, Amyl And The Sniffers), the album also features a crème de la crème, de la crème, crème de la crème of Australia’s most respected musicians: Tropical Fuck Storm’s Erica Dunn and Lauren Hammel, Jess Ribeiro, Amanda Roff (Harmony, Time For Dreams, Don Walker), Ben Woolley (Marlon Williams), award-winning saxophonist Julien Wilson, Gus Agars (Marlon Williams, Robyn Hitchcock), Peter Luscombe (Paul Kelly, The Black Sorrows) and Tom Lyncolgn (Harmony, Nation Blue).

Dan Kelly dates:

31 January, Archies Creek, Archies Creek Hotel

16 February, Echuca, Riverboats Festival

5 April, St Kilda, George Lane

12 April, Melbourne, The Tote

